Jason Aldean Honors His Dad in Heartfelt Father’s Day Post: ‘You Are a Perfect Example’

Stars across the country music landscape have taken time to salute fathers on Sunday, and Jason Aldean is sending the best to his dad, too.

Gwen Stefani saluted the stepfather of her children, Blake Shelton. Loretta Lynn paid respects to the man that raised her. Toby Keith praised his dad. And Luke Bryan shared what he admires most about his father.

Jason Aldean had thoughts of his own about “The Man.”

“Happy Father’s Day to ‘The Man’! Love you dad. You are a perfect example of what a great dad and Paw Paw should be. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there today! Hope everybody is getting to fish, play golf and love all over your kiddos. Being a dad is the best job in the world!” Aldean captioned the post.

It’s been a day for everyone to salute the father figures in their lives. Ron Howard shared a photo from his youth with his dad. Yellowstone star Cole Hauser paid tribute to his father. Matthew McConaughey remembered his late father, too.

It can be a difficult holiday for many. As she spent her first Father’s Day without Bob Saget, his daughter Lara had an emotional post of her own.

Jason Aldean Sends ‘That’s What Tequila Does’ to Country Radio

Following the success of Aldean’s smash hit “Trouble With a Heartbreak,” he’s firing the followup to radio. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” spent three weeks at number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. He revealed at CMA Fest that “That’s What Tequila Does” is next before performing it for the crowd at Nissan Stadium. The track is from his 2021 double album Macon, Georgia.

‘Rock and Roll Cowboy Tour’ Coming in 2022

Jason Aldean has a few festival dates scattered throughout the summer, but he’ll also be bringing the “Rock and Roll Cowboy Tour” coast-to-coast.

It’s a star-studded affair, as he’ll be joined by Gabby Barrett, Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Chase Rice, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver. Support acts will vary by market. First, it’s Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 23 and then Country Fest in Cadott, Wisc. on June 25. But then, he’ll begin mixing in some headlining dates that keep him on the road through October. There will be arena and amphitheater stops along the way, including a visit to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 14. He’ll squeeze in one more festival date on October 23 at Country Thunder Florida in Kissimmee before wrapping up the year in Des Moines, Columbia, Missouri and Wichita, Kansas. For all of the dates on Aldean’s 2022 schedule and for ticket information, visit his website.