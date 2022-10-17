Jason Aldean Nashville Concert Crowd Boos Maren Morris, Reignites Feud

Country music superstar Jason Aldean seemingly reignited drama between him, his wife Brittany, and Maren Morris during his performance over the weekend.

According to Us Weekly, the drama between the trio resurfaced again when Jason Aldean mentioned Maren Morris while on stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday (October 14th). As he spoke about bringing up a special guest, Aldean hinted at who would be appearing with him.

“I thought, man, who could I call? I got some friends in town,” Jason Aldean stated to the crowd. He then started rattling off names. “I could call Luke Bryan. I could call Kane Brown. See if Kenny Chesney’s here and not at the beach.”

Although the crowd cheered after each name that was mentioned, that was when Jason Aldean said, “Maren Morris.” The audience immediately booed loudly. Aldean reacted with a confused expression as if he didn’t realize the reaction towards Morris would be negative.

Eventually, Jason Aldean brought up fellow country music hitmaker Morgan Wallen. The duo performed Wallen’s Whiskey Glass and Aldean’s You Make It Easy.

As previously reported, Maren Morris and Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany ended up in a social media feud after Brittany thanked her parents for not “changing her gender” when she went through her tomboy phase. This came off as transphobic to some people, including Morris and Cassadee Pope. Morris chimed in by tweeting, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Morris and Brittany then clashed for a few weeks about the situation. This included Brittany’s “Insurrection Barbie” shirts and Morris’ “Country Music Person” apparel. However, Morris has yet to respond to Jason Aldean’s most recent remarks.

Maren Morris Recently Spoke About Morgan Wallen & Jason Aldean Controversies

Meanwhile, Maren Morris spoke to the Los Angeles Times last month about how she felt about Morgan Wallen after his racial slur controversy. She also mentioned Jason Aldean at the time.

“I don’t know how I feel about it, honestly,” Morris stated about Wallen. “I’ve never hated that guy. He made a mistake and I will say after this Aldean drama, at least Morgan tried to apologize, even if it wasn’t perfect. I have to give him that because he didn’t have to.”

Morris also spoke about how she felt uncomfortable about attending the CMA Awards after the feud with Jason Aldean’s wife. “Honestly, I haven’t decided if I’m gonna go. I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”