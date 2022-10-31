Jason Aldean Officially Wraps His Rock ‘N Roll Cowboy Tour: PHOTOS

On Sunday (October 30th), country music hitmaker Jason Aldean announced that his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour has officially come to an end. The tour notably kicked off in mid-July and featured more than 30 stops.

While giving a special tribute to the tour, Jason Aldean took to his Instagram to share some snapshots highlighting the exciting on-the-road experience. “That’s a wrap on the #RockNRollCowboyTour! Thank y’all for showing up every night. ’Til next time.”

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany also shared some snapshots of the tour on her own Instagram account. “The Rock n Roll Cowboy tour is officially over. What an amazing year it was!!”

Jason Aldean’s final tour stops included Des Moines, Iowa, Columbia, Missouri, and Wichita, Kansas. While speaking about the final leg of the tour, Aldean told the Des Moines crowd, “This is the very last weekend of the Cowboy Tour. This is the grand finale. So, are you guys ready to have a good time?”

During the Des Moines show at Wells Fargo Arena, Jason Aldean included special guests John Morgan and Chase Rice. He also performed his hit tracks, including Night Train, Rearview Town, and Blame It On You.

Jason Aldean Talks Having His Family Go on Tour With Him

During a recent interview with WKDQ, Jason Aldean talked about how he manages to get his family out on tour with him.

“You know, I kind of leave that up to Britt,” Jason Aldean stated about having the family on tour. “She, you know, a lot of times, we try to change it up a little bit. Like this weekend, for example, she’s out with me. It’s just her, by herself. Then for the last couple weeks, two or three weeks, we’ve had the whole crew out. So, we’ve had the kids out and I kind of leave that up to her.”

Jason Aldean also spoke about how his younger kids understand what their father does for a living. “I think they’re starting to kind of get it,” Aldean explained. “Because they’re old enough now when they come out on the road, you know, they can stay awake long enough to go out and see some of the shows. So you know, I think they’re starting to kind of get it a little bit, you know, they know that I play shows.”

In regards to what the kids know about his career, Jason Aldean added, “They know that I sing, you know, and so now they can go out and kind of look out and see the crowds. I think they’re kind of starting to put it together a little bit, but ultimately I think it’s not that big a deal to them. I’m just dad. Which is cool.”