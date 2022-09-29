Jason Aldean Posts Heart-wrenching Photo of Hurricane Ian Devastation: ‘Stay Strong, Florida’

Country music superstar Jason Aldean is sending out his condolences and best wishes to those affected by Hurricane Ian. Aldean headed over to Instagram on Thursday. He posted a photo of a number of boats damaged by Ian’s wrath. The hurricane brought its Category 4 winds across Florida on Wednesday. Aldean might have been watching on TV somewhere when it hit. Ian would cut a diagonal swath in the Sunshine State. People were left without power, and some even lost their homes due to Ian. Jason Aldean would let people know that he’s thinking of them at this time.

Aldean wrote in the caption, “Florida is our second home and we have lots of friends and family down there. We hate seeing the devastation done by this storm and we are thinking about everybody who is dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian. Stay strong Florida! #hurricanessuck”. One fan replied in the comments section, “Heartbreaking! We made it through with minimal damage in the east coast and heartbroken for everyone who lost so much” Another fan wrote, “It’s Suxxxxx !! Prayers to friends living there. Mother nature really hit hard.” Many other fans were offering up their own hopes and prayers for people caught in the hurricane’s path.

Hurricane Ian Leaves Images of Devastation In Its Wake

As of Thursday afternoon, satellite imagery is showing Ian taking a little jog to the east. The storm is back out in the water of the Atlantic Ocean. Charleston, South Carolina, is in the storm’s path should it go northward. But damages were quite evident in the area of Fort Myers, Florida. Port Charlotte, Florida, also received some extensive damage, too. There will be a period of cleaning up the debris and rebuilding in Florida.

The forecast for Ian has it still affecting the Carolinas and even Richmond, Virginia. There remains a lot to unpack with Ian after its harsh landing on Florida’s Gulf Coast. We will have to wait and see what else will happen with Ian in the coming days. Right now, the storm has been downgraded to a tropical storm. But there will be another landfall coming up along the South Carolina coastline. That will bring Ian in as a Category 1 hurricane. When the storm stays out in the warm waters like it is right now, there is some strengthening that can take place. Photos indicate that the Fort Myers Beach Pier was totally destroyed by Ian’s wrath. Jason Aldean will be among many people who will be watching and waiting out the rescue efforts after Hurricane Ian. Officials are still working on reviewing the damages caused by the storm.