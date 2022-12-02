Jason Aldean Posts Heartwarming Birthday Tribute to His ‘Little Rockstar’ Memphis

This might get our “aw, how cute” award of the day as Jason Aldean wishes his little son Memphis a very happy birthday. Aldean took to Instagram and his four million followers to share the blessed news. It’s quite obvious that Aldean does love his son and wants nothing but the best for him. At 5 years old, Memphis still has a lot of growing up to do. But Jason and his wife Brittany love their children a whole lot. Memphis, happy birthday kiddo! Let’s take a look and see what Aldean wrote in the caption area.

“Happy bday to my little rockstar today,” Aldean wrote. “5 years ago I was blessed with my only son and it has been an honor being his daddy and watching him grow. You are a special lil guy and we love u more than you will ever know. Happy bday Bubba. #MemphisAldean”. While Dad here is definitely one proud papa when it comes to his little boy, the family got together a little bit, too. See, Thanksgiving just was celebrated by many people across the United States. And don’t think for one minute that the Jason Aldean crew wasn’t going to take time out and give thanks. He posted a heartwarming family photo on Instagram. For the caption, Aldean kept it pretty simple and to the point. “A little late on this but Happy Thanksgiving from the Aldean Crew,” he wrote.

Jason Aldean Releases His First Christmas Song, Tribute To Alabama

Now that we’ve covered Thanksgiving, it’s time to shift our attention toward Christmas. And we have a little Jason Aldean news to pass along in case you missed it. He’s releasing his first Christmas song this year. In doing so, he’s paying homage and tribute to musicians that he said have been influential on his career. Who is Aldean talking about? None other than the great country music group Alabama. He said in an Instagram post that he felt like it was “cool” to give “a nod to my musical heroes.” He then offers people a chance to listen to Christmas in Dixie. The original track dates back to 1982 when Alabama released it. There have been other versions done by other bands and musicians.

Speaking of Alabama, Aldean was moved to pay tribute to Alabama guitarist and fiddler Jeff Cook. Sadly, Cook died on November 7 at his home in Florida. Cook was 73. Aldean wrote on Twitter, “So sad to hear of the passing of Jeff Cook. I spent a lot of my life listening to him play guitar, what an iconic sound he had. I got a chance to perform with him multiple times over the years, and I will never forget it.”