Jason Aldean Posts Heartwarming Family Photo From Thanksgiving Celebrations

Jason Aldean celebrated Thanksgiving with his family on Thursday as many families across the United States did. A day later, the country music star took to Instagram with a heartwarming family photo from during the holiday celebrations.

“A little late on this but Happy Thanksgiving from the Aldean Crew,” the “Trouble With a Heartbreak” singer wrote.

The photo sees Jason Aldean standing alongside his wife Brittany, who ignited a major online feud with some of country music’s other stars earlier this year. In the photo, we also see three of the singer’s four children, including Memphis, Navy, and one of his two older daughters, Kendyl. His fourth daughter Keeley, as many people pointed out, was missing from the photo.

Nevertheless, Aldean’s post saw lots of love from fans.

“Happy Thanksgiving to you and your beautiful family Jason,” one fan responded. “Great family photo.”

A second Jason Aldean fan wrote, “What a beautiful family! Hope you have a blessed holiday season!”

Speaking about his family’s annual Thanksgiving traditions, the singer revealed he typically keeps things traditional. Ahead of the holiday festivities, he shared, “We usually go out and fry a couple of turkeys at my house. Then we watch some football games.”

Aldean’s football experience Thursday afternoon was even more enjoyable as he revealed he actually has a whole room in his home dedicated to sports and gaming.

“I go and watch football and baseball in there,” he shared. “I have a bunch of sports stuff in [there]. It’s got the whole vibe going…”

Jason Aldean Teases Potential for Duet with Wife Brittany

Though Jason Aldean is clearly the star of his “crew,” his wife Brittany has some singing chops herself. Brittany Aldean previously auditioned during a previous installation of American Idol and since then, she’s been caught singing a few duets with her husband in more private settings. Now though, as the hitmaker celebrates the success of his album Macon, Aldean spoke out about the potential for a duet alongside his famous wife.

“Brit’s a great singer,” Aldean gushed. Of a potential duet, he explained, “It’s one of those things where, to me, it all comes down to the song. If you find the right song, I think that’s the key. It’s definitely something I’m not opposed to at all if the right thing came along and made sense.”

In fact, Jason Aldean seemed thrilled by the idea of getting his wife in the studio. He continued, “I would actually love to get her in the studio and cut some vocals. I don’t think she’s ever done that before, so that would be cool.”

That said, he revealed it may take some convincing to get her in the studio. Afterward, though, he was certain she would light up.

“She’d be a little reluctant until she got in there,” he admitted. “But, I think she’d be great.”