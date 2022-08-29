Jason Aldean Posts Hilariously Adorable Video of His Daughter: ‘Lord Help Me’

As any parent knows, kids grow up way too fast. Even country music superstars like Jason Aldean can’t escape this fact, it seems!

Navy Rome, the young daughter of Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr is ready to go, it seems. Well, based on an Insta clip her country music star father shared to his account this weekend. And, from the sounds of things, the decked-out three-year-old is ready for a pretty cool dance!

Navy Rome Is All About The Style

As the video begins, little Navy Rome is standing outdoors on top of a set of stairs. She is decked out in an adorable summer suit with a ruffled denim skirt, and a white tank top. Navy Rome adds a pair of adorable matching sandals to complete the look. She pairs the look with a sparkly headband that accentuates her long blonde locks which are styled in a wavy ‘do.

The young Aldean adds a pair of sunglasses and a trendy little clutch bag, completing the summery look. Well, almost…the young daughter of the Big Green Tractor singer isn’t about to take off without her bright pink plastic cell phone!

Soon, we hear the “conversation” little Navy Rome is having with whoever she is pretending is on the other end of her bright pink toy cell phone. Apparently, Navy is getting ready for “a dance,” however, she has a few more things to say before she hangs up the pretend phone.

Country Music Superstar Jason Aldean May Need Some Help With Little Navy Rome!

The video is adorably hilarious. However, Jason Aldean knows well that this is likely a glimpse into Navy Rome’s inevitable teen years!

“Lord help me with this one,” the country music star quips in his Instagram caption. He adds a facepalm emoji and the hashtag #NavyRome. At least we know that she’ll be ready to go should she ever decide to attend a dance, though!

Jason Aldean’s Concert Turns Into A Family Affair!

This summer, Jason Aldean set out on his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour, and some of the stops have turned into a family affair, it seems! In one recent Instagram post, the Got What I Got singer shares a pic of his son and wife, Brittany (Kerr) Aldean as the duo rock out during a performance.

“Lil Man and his beautiful mama rockin’ out at the show last nite,” Jason Aldean says in the July Instagram post. The stunning black and white pic shows Brittany as she stands next to a barricade, smiling as she watches her husband on the stage. Next to her is Aldean’s son looking just as impressed while wearing a set of headphones. Aldean ends his post with the hashtag #futurerockstar.