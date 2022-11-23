Jason Aldean Reveals He Prefers a Traditional Thanksgiving

Jason Aldean is looking forward to a traditional, stereotypical Thanksgiving Day with his family in Nashville, TN.

In a 2009 interview, the country music star shared a look into his festive details that include a giant feast and football.

“We usually go out and fry a couple of turkeys at my house,” he shared at the time. “Then we watch some football games.”

The Got What I Want singer even has an entire room that’s dedicated to watching sports. So his friends and family will find him lounging in there for a large portion of the day.

“In my house, I’ve got a room that’s sort of my game room or sports room,” he said. “I go and watch football and baseball in there. I have a bunch of sports stuff in [there]. It’s got the whole vibe going …”

Jason Aldean Covers the Hit Alabama Christmas Single ‘Christmas in Dixie’

And even though Thanksgiving hasn’t even arrived, Jason Aldean is already in the Christmas spirit, too. Earlier this month, he announced that he’s honoring the iconic group Alabama by covering its 1982 holiday hit, Christmas in Dixie.

The song doesn’t just talk about the yuletide feels in the south, it sings about how people from all over the country celebrate the day. Surprisingly, the cover will stand as Aldean’s first-ever holiday single.

His announcement came shortly after the sad news that Alabama’s co-founder, Jeff Cook, passed away. The 73-year-old fiddler, vocalist, and guitarist announced in 2017 that he had been privately battling Parkinson’s disease. While his family did not share his cause of death, many speculate that complications from the disease may have been the reason.

Jason Aldean announced his project on Nov. 8 through Instagram. And while he didn’t give direct mention of the late Cook, who passed one day earlier, he did write that the entire band, which also includes Cook’s cousins, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, had helped shape him into the megastar he is today. So honoring the musicians was a natural decision.

“The band Alabama has been really influential on my career,” he wrote. “So it’s cool to get to give a nod to my musical heroes with the first Christmas song we’ve ever put out.”

Christmas in Dixie is out now. You can listen to the tune through Aldean’s Instagram bio or watch the lyric video on his YouTube page.