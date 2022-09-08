Jason Aldean Reacts to His Cousin’s Identity Being Revealed on New Reality Show

Logan Crosby is Jason Aldean’s cousin. We know that now. The singer managed to keep it secret until the very end of the ABC show Claim to Fame. On the show, 12 relatives of celebrities stayed in the same Hollywood mansion. It’s a residence that was previously owned by Katy Perry. The winner got $100,000. And that prize went to the older sister of Keke Palmer, LC. She outlasted Logan just long enough. After Logan’s identity was revealed, Jason Aldean reacted to the news. Check out his post below.

“Well I’m glad I can finally tell y’all to go stream Claim to Fame on Hulu and watch my lil Cuzzin Logan Crosby do his thing. Proud of ya man. Way to represent the family,” he captioned the photo of the two of them together.

There was a talent show episode on the series, and Logan Crosby performed an original song called “If Jesus Was a Cowboy.” The track is now streaming everywhere. After the show, he shared his thoughts on Instagram.

“Wow, thank you, thank you, thank you. It has been an honor and a privilege to be on Claim to Fame Season 1. Since I was a little boy growing up in a small town in Georgia, all I’ve ever wanted to do is shine a light – to entertain people; to make people laugh, cry, to sing country music, to create something that made people feel something. And to say I’m the most blessed person on the planet for that dream being able to become a reality through this show is an understatement,” he said in the post.

Jason Aldean’s Cousin is Heading to Nashville

He continued in his post by thanking everyone that was on the show with him. And he hinted at his future ahead.

“Even though Claim to Fame has come to an end, it’s just the beginning for us. Entertaining has always been my passion, and as long as I can, I’m going to do just that. To all my new family, I look forward to staying in touch, as we chase our dreams together. God is so so good. Love y’all, y’all be good, see y’all soon!” he continued

“Next up: NASHVILLE. Let’s go write some songs!!” he concluded the post.

It’s certainly in his blood. Now we’ll see if he can reach the same success his older cousin has. Jason Aldean is on the “Rock and Roll Cowboy” tour for much of the rest of the year. Next up is a pair of dates in New Hampshire. Check them all out and get ticket information at his website.