Jason Aldean Reacts to Awesome Backyard Bonfire Cover of ‘Got What I Got’

Jason Aldean knows there’s nothing better than grabbing a beer with your guys and singing in the backyard around a crackling bonfire.

So call Aldean very entertained when he discovered a group of friends doing just that. And they were singing one of his hits! Aldean gave their backyard performance a hell yes on his social media, sharing it with the caption “Damn boys, y’all gettin it. Sounds awesome!” He hash-tagged the group Country Boys 2 Men. They sang his 2020 hit “Got What I Got.”

Video Featured Nelson Curry, aka Sugaa Shackman

Nelson Curry, who describes himself as a Southern Blues Artist, originally posted the video Jason Aldean shared. On Tik Tok, Curry posts under the name Sugaa Shackman. He and his friends have sung all sorts of songs around the bonfire. It’s a terrific way to spend a chilly day.

The Jason Aldean fans loved hearing this newest rendition. Aldean recorded the song in 2020. He released it that April, with the song eventually hitting No. 1 on radio airplay. It ranked No. 2 on Billboard’s country charts.

Although Aldean didn’t write the song, he said it fit his life perfectly. That’s one reason why he included his wife and children in the music video.

“I always feel like music is a thing where you can kind of get an insight into where that artist is in that particular point in life,” Jason Aldean told Radio.com in 2020. “For me, it’s that. I think it was just one of those songs that really hit me in a way like… you just feel like certain songs are tailor-made for you and written specifically for you in mind.

“I felt like that song described everything in my life right now to a ‘T.’ ” he said. “When you hear those songs, it just has a different way of grabbing you and I fell in love with it immediately.”

The Tik Tok video also had that same authentic vibe. One fan replied to Aldean’s post:

“Country music, a fire, good friends & a cold beer. Sounds like a great time to me!”

Jason Aldean’s Next Performance Is on New Year’s Eve

Jason Aldean is getting ready to ring in the New Year with millions of country music fans. He’s one of the performers on New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. The show, which will be broadcast on CBS, is a five-hour party. Aldean is one of many big names who will appear. Producers are expecting the show will have about 50 performances.

But the guys in front of the bonfire probably have the best way of celebrating.