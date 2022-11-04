Jason Aldean Releases His ‘First’ Christmas Song, Pays Tribute to His ‘Musical Heroes’

While celebrating the 2022 holiday season, Jason Aldean took to his social media accounts to announce his first-ever Christmas song, a rendition that pays tribute to his “musical heroes,” Alabama. “The band Alabama has been really influential on my career,” Jason Aldean explained in the post’s caption. “So it’s cool to get to give a nod to my musical heroes with the first Christmas song we’ve ever put out. Listen to Christmas in Dixie.”

Fans of Jason Aldean flocked to the post to gush about the new festive track. “I grew up listening to Alabama and have always loved them!!” a fan declared. “This has been one of my favorites, and now I have two different versions on my Christmas playlist!! I know Randy and the band are so proud!!”

Another fan went on to add, “My ALL TIME FAVORITE!! Grew up listening to this..special memories with my family some are no longer with me. Thank YOU Jason Aldean for taking me back even if it’s just a moment. This will be on repeat.”

Released by Alabama in December 1982, Christmas in Dixie celebrates the holiday in the southern U.S. It is included in Alabama’s first Christmas album, which was released in 1985. The track has also been included in multiple Christmas compilations in both country and other music genres. Alabama updated the song by re-recording an unplugged version for the group’s third Christmas album, American Christmas, in 2017.

Along with Jason Aldean, fellow country music hitmaker Kenny Chesney performed Christmas in Dixie for his 2003 album All I Want For Christmas is a Real Good Tan. Alabama’s lead singer Randy Owen was featured in that rendition. Country a-cappella band Home Free also covered the track for their 2020 album Warmest Weather, with Owen singing lead.

Jason Aldean Reflects on His Music Career Over the Years

While speaking to the Tennessean in April 2022, Jason Aldean opened up about his music career over the years. He also discussed how he never expected to be as successful as he is.

“In the past five years, I’ve finally been able to take the time to accept that I’ve accomplished far more in my career than I ever thought I would,” Jason Aldean explained. “Never in a trillion years did I expect this. I just wanted to make a decent living, have a nice house, keep the lights turned on and pay off my bills.”

Also speaking about his artistic vision, Jason Aldean said he likes the songs that he could see himself performing every night. “I learned years ago not to let a lot of people hear these songs because everyone is going to have an opinion, and I lose a lot of who I am and what I like because I’m over-thinking the process,” he added.