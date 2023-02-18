Jason Aldean Reveals Why He’s Moving Out of His Tennessee Mansion

Following the news that Jason Aldean and his family are moving out of their Tennessee mansion, his wife Brittany shared some insight as to why they are departing from the three-year-old home.

“We actually love real estate investments if you guys haven’t noticed,” Brittany shared in her Instagram Stories. “We love moving and creating new spaces and remodeling homes and stuff.”

According to Taste of Country, Jason, Brittany, and their younger children moved into the Tennessee home in June 2020. At the time, Brittany told the media outlet that she estimates the home was more than 20,000 square feet. “It’s a big guy,” she explained. “Jason worked hard for it.”

Prior to moving into their current home, the Aldeans reportedly sold an 8,900-square-foot home for $7 million. They also sold Blackjack Ridge Farm, which is a 4,000-square-foot home in Centerville, Tennessee for $4.6 million in 2017.

The Aldeans are currently down in Florida at their beach house. In another Instagram Stories post, Brittany revealed that while the family has a home in the Turks, they’re unable to go to it due to COVID-19 vaccine restrictions.

“Unfortunately during our remodel process, the island passed a LAW stating unless you have the [vaccine] you can’t enter,” she wrote. Brittany also stated that none of the family has received the vaccine and they haven’t seen the home in a year and a half. “Hoping it lifts soon,” she added.

Jason Aldean Purchased A New Beach House in Florida Last Year

In 2022, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany announced that she and the rest of the family were “Florida residents again” after purchasing a new home in the Sunshine State.

“We just bought again in Florida,” Brittany stated in a Q&A session on Instagram, per Country Now. She also showed off some pictures of the new home. “And are currently building something new in Nashville. She then said that another “dream home” may be in the works. “We truly enjoy the excitement of new projects (but not anytime soon).”

Jason Aldean also spoke to Music Mayhem about the new Florida home. “Well, we’ve had a couple houses in Florida and so we actually just bought a house. We’re not building one, but we bought one down there that we’re kind of having some stuff done to it – we haven’t stayed in it yet though. I love it.”

The country music hitmaker then told the media outlet that he has a soft spot for Florida. This was due to his upbringing. “I grew up in Macon, [Georgia], I was born there and raised there with my mom,” he said. “My parents divorced when I was three, my mom stayed in Macon and my dad lived in Florida. So I kind of grew up in both places.”

Aldean went on to add that anytime he starts getting warm, he likes to be at the beach somewhere. “It’s kind of my happy place. And so I’ll probably always have a house down there somewhere, it’s just kind of my favorite place to be.”