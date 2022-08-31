Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Speak Out About Their Wives’ Feud, Social Media Weighs In

While Jason Aldean reigns as one of country music‘s biggest stars, it’s his wife Brittany that’s been making major headlines lately. Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean became involved in an online feud with other country singers including Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris after making a comment that some took as a jab at the LGBTQ+ community. Now, days into the online feud, Jason Aldean, as well as Maren Morris’s husband Ryan Hurd, have spoken out. And social media has mixed reactions to both artists’ statements.

Ryan Hurd, known for works including “Diamonds or Twine,” “To a T,” and “Chasing After You,” was not shy in coming to his wife’s defense following Brittany Aldean’s original post, which you can see here. Following his wife’s comments earlier in the week, Hurd wrote on Twitter, “Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all. And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with.”

Jason Aldean, on the other hand, took a much less serious approach to the matter, solely addressing his wife in the comments following one of her recent Instagram posts.

After the online feud ignited, Jason Aldean’s wife took to Instagram with a photo of herself and a caption that read, “I love y’all, that’s all.” Aldean, in response, simply wrote back, “MY Barbie!!” His comment came days after Brittany Aldean shared the original post that lit the fuse of the nasty online debate.

Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Fans Pick Sides

Brittany Aldean’s post came amid a heavily divided political climate and fans of both Jason Aldean and Maren Morris have extremely split views regarding the singer’s wife’s original post.

Responding to Ryan Hurd, one fan wrote, “Thank you for speaking up! Proud of Maren and you for the constant support of the LGBTQ+ and POC community. Keep keeping on! The ignorance of Jason Aldean and ‘his’ Insurrection Barbie is vile.”

Concluding the post, the responding fan assured Ryan Hurd, “Forever fan of you & Maren!”

On the other hand, many fans also stood with Jason and Brittany Aldean.

I can't name any Maren Morris or Ryan Hurd songs – but seems like they should let the feud with Brittany & Jason Aldean go. But maybe there is a little niche for Maren to become queen of liberal country music fans? Brittany was not making fun of any kids. Just telling her truth. — ConcernedMama21 (@ConcernedMama21) August 30, 2022

Pointing to discrepancies in Jason Aldean’s professional reputation versus that of Maren Morris, another more conservative fan wrote, “I can’t name any Maren Morris or Ryan Hurd songs – but seems like they should let the feud with Brittany & Jason Aldean go.”

Coming to the latter couple’s defense, they added, “Brittany was not making fun of any kids. Just telling her truth.”

With neither famous couple willing to back down, it will certainly be interesting to see what comes of the online debacle.