Jason Aldean Sends Message to Toby Keith Following Cancer Diagnosis Announcement

On Sunday, Toby Keith revealed that he is battling cancer. The diagnosis came in 2021 and the country music superstar has undergone chemo, radiation, and surgery over the last six months to fight the disease. Now, Jason Aldean is among the country stars that are offering their support.

In the days after the announcement, fans are offering their best wishes for a speedy recovery. Former Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar shared the sentiment for his “big buddy.” John Rich already offered his support for Keith, too. Country contemporaries continue to leave well wishes in the comments of Toby Keith’s Instagram post, including Jason Aldean.

“Damn bro. Hate ur dealing with that, but if anybody can kick Cancer’s ass, it’s you. Prayin’ for ya big man.”

Country Music Community Joins Jason Aldean

Among the other musicians popping up in the Instagram post comments are Jake Owen and Tracy Byrd.

“Take time and get well Toby. Praying for you,” Byrd said.

“Pulling for ya man! You’re one of the toughest guys out here. You got this,” Owen added.

The post is approaching 9,000 comments and includes everyone from former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and fellow Oklahoman Troy Aikman to legendary cyclist Lance Armstrong. The latter adds, “TobySTRONG!!”

On Tuesday, Keith posted an additional message thanking everyone for their support.

“Thank you for all your love and support. I have the best fans in the world,” Keith said.

Toby Keith in 2022

Toby Keith canceled all of his 2022 tour dates in the wake of the news. Initially, it seemed that he may stay off the road for a short time, but he and his team decided it was best to work on his health for the remainder of the year.

He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in October 2021. Mac McAnally and Ronnie Dunn led the ceremony, while Dunn performed Keith’s classic “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

Since the ceremony, it was business as usual for Keith as he lived with the secret. Keith remained on tour, and he continued to announce new dates. The singer recently added dates to his calendar well into November.

He also recently hosted the Toby Keith and Friends Golf Classic in his native Oklahoma. The event raised $1.38 million for the Toby Keith Foundation, which he boasted was, “one of the highest totals yet!” Keith’s foundation encourages the health and happiness of pediatric cancer patients and supports OK Kids Korral.

The coming months will remain challenging for Keith and the future is uncertain. As more information is revealed about his journey, Outsider will share it.