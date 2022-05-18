Jason Aldean’s Son Injured, Takes ‘First Trip’ to the Emergency Room

Country music star Jason Aldean’s young son, Memphis, took a poolside spill recently and ended up in the emergency room. Aldean’s wife, Brittany, shared an update with fans on social media after taking her 4-year-old son for a couple of stitches on the chin in Florida.

Brittany, 33, uploaded an Instagram story featuring a Boomerang of Memphis giving a thumbs up to the camera. “Our day took a turn when Mems fell at the pool,” Brittany said. “Two stitches under his chin and our first official trip to the E.R.”

Jason posted a similar message to his own social media story, per Taste of Country. “Lil man had his first trip to the ER today,” Jason, 45, wrote via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 17, alongside a photo of his son resting in a hospital bed. “Needed 2 stitches and took it like a champ. Back home and rockin. Thankful for such great nurses and one awesome doc. He is doing great … mama’s heart, not so much.”

Along with Memphis, the country music couple also share a 3-year-old daughter, Navy (Jason has two older teenagers from a previous marriage, as well).

One year after giving birth to Navy, Brittany told Us Weekly that she would “love” to have more children — but that Jason did not seem as interested. “I’ve been asking him, ‘What would our third baby name be?’ He’s like, ‘Well, we don’t have to worry about it because it’s not happening,’ but I would love another,” she said back in the summer of 2020.

Jason Aldean’s son was likely playing at the family’s new beach house pool in Florida when he fell

Right before the pandemic began in early 2020, Jason happily shared that he finally feels a proper balance between career and family.

“Now I’ve made it a point at this point of my career to scale back a little bit and still make sure that I’m out playing shows and doing what I need to do there, but spending a little more time at home too,” he explained at the time. “I think it’s something that I’ve gotten a grip on a little, the older I’ve gotten and the longer I’ve been in the business.”

Memphis’ accident most likely occurred at the Aldean’s new Florida home, which they recently purchased near the beach. The house reportedly features a gorgeous pool that overlooks the ocean — a perfect place for a little unfortunate slip and fall. Brittany has been documenting their first stay in their new home on social media, proudly reporting that their family is “officially Florida residents again.”

Jason also recently spoke with Extra about his family and the legacy he wants to leave for them.

“Obviously, my family and my wife, my kids [inspire me], just wanting to leave this cool legacy for them,” he said. “You know, at some point when all this is over, [I want to] kind of leave this legacy of music that they will always have forever.”