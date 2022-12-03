Jason Aldean Speaks Out About His Rise to Fame in ‘Behind the Music’ Documentary

Jason Aldean and his rise to fame are featured in an episode of Behind the Music on Paramount +. The installment, which aired on Nov. 29, highlights the Grammy nominee’s struggle to make it in the recording industry. As the trailer points out, Aldean worried that his dreams were coming before his family. And he considered giving up several times to give them a “better life.”

Aldean also explains how risky it was to blend rock and western genres while trying to get a start.

“This is going to be really cool, or people are going to think we’re ruining country music,” he says.

The singer’s early years proved that some people were slow to accept change within the industry, too. Aldean moved to Nashville, TN, when he was 21. And he had a few major falls before finally making it big.

When he initially moved to Music City, he quickly landed a record deal, and the label dropped him nearly as fast as they picked him up. Then he signed with another company, which also dropped him. After several more failed attempts, he gave himself six weeks to either make it or move back to his hometown in Georgia.

Five weeks after he made that promise, he signed with Broken Bow. The label still represents him to this day.

Jason Aldean ‘Never Dreamed’ He’d Score an Episode on ‘Behind the Music’

The Don’t You Wanna Stay singer lived out one of his lifelong dreams when he joined the list of singers who have been at the center of the series. Behind the Music first premiered in 1994 on VH1 and ran through 2014. Paramount +revived it in 2021. Over the decades, other megastars such as Miranda Lambert, Eminem, and Faith Hill have been featured.

The day Jason Aldean’s hour-long episode dropped, he took to social media to explain exactly how much the honor means to him.

“Man I watched every episode of this show back in the day,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “I never dreamed I would have an episode about my life and career one day. Really proud of this and hope u guys will check it out and lemme know what u think.”

“Congrats brother! Amazing!” Aldean’s drummer, Rich Redmond, captioned after fellow recording artist Gavin Degraw posted a high-five emoji.

Paramount+ subscribers can stream the episode and the rest of the first season now.