Jason Aldean Speaks Out About Route 91 Tragedy as Paramount+ Doc Releases

Five years have passed since the largest mass shooting in American history. The massacre unfolded on October 1, 2017 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Just as Jason Aldean started his headlining set, shots began to ring out over the festival.

As we approach the five-year anniversary of this tragic event, Aldean has partnered with Paramount+ to produce the documentary series 11 Minutes.

The four-part series takes an intimate look at the crowd’s perspective of the attack that left 60 people dead and more than 800 people injured. Aldean has shared a new look at some of the people involved telling their side of the story.

Aldean added the following caption alongside the emotional video. “There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think about our Route 91 family. And all the heroes that day. 11 Minutes, the first ever docuseries telling the story of what happened that night, is out now streaming on Paramount+. #Route91 #VegasStrong”

The country music singer shares his story from that night along with first responders and fellow survivors. Accompanied by extensive video footage captured by security cameras and cell phones, the documentary provides a frank account of the terrifying events.

Jason Aldean Provides His Perspective on the Attack in ’11 Minutes’

Aldean’s voice is a prominent one in the documentary. He describes how his bass player, Tully Kennedy, was mere inches away from being hit by a bullet onstage. He also recalls being hustled offstage and hiding in his tour van with his wife, Brittany. She was then seven months pregnant with the couple’s first son, Memphis.

Check out the official trailer for 11 Minutes below. Fair warning, some of the content is graphic and disturbing. Use discretion before viewing.

At the heart of the documentary are the stories of the people who survived and the heroes who helped people get out of the line of fire. The heroes were not limited to police officers and first responders. But also the everyday people who just wanted to help others out of the danger. It also covers the widespread violence that has been at the center of attention in America for the last several years.

“It’s important that people know the truth out of respect for those we lost. Out of those who were injured, those who are still mentally and physically scarred. That everybody’s spirits and legacies remain intact. Those friendships made that night in those 11 minutes were made for a reason. The story, to me, wasn’t about a shooter,” festival emcee Storme Warren said in the trailer. “It was about people helping each other.”

11 Minutes is streaming now on Paramount+