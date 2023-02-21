Jason Aldean Starts Recording New Album: ‘Let’s F–kin GET IT’

Less than a year after releasing the second half of his Macon, Georgia album, country music hitmaker Jason Aldean announced he’s ready to head back to the studio for a new record.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In his latest Instagram post, Aldean shares some snapshots of his getting work done at the studio. “Today was the first day of recording the new album,” he declared about his upcoming 11th record. The singer and songwriter then praised his recording crew. “Always a blast when we start making new music together. Love all these guys who have played on pretty much everything with me since the beginning. Album #11 Let’s f—in GET IT!!!!!!!!”

Aldean is back in the studio just days after announcing his 2023 Highway Desperado Tour. The new set of performances will kick off on July 14th at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York. Among the tour’s stops are Atlanta, Charlotte, Portland, and Louisville. It will conclude in Tampa, Florida on October 28th.

Jason Aldean Opens Up About the Meaning Behind His Last Album ‘Macon, Georgia’

During an interview with MusicRow last April, Jason Aldean shared why he decided to name his latest album Macon, Georgia.

“Macon has a rich music history with the Allman Brothers, Otis Redding, Little Richard, and more being from there,” Aldean explained. “But for me, it’s my hometown. It’s where this whole ride started. It’s where I learned to be a musician and play on stage for the first time.”

Jason Aldean also that while he was growing up, there were a lot of people that were coming out of Georgia. The artists almost made seem like having a music career wasn’t an “unreachable” goal. “Trisha Yearwood, Travis Tritt, and Alan Jackson were coming out of Georgia. I came up playing some of the same bars and towns, and doing some of the same stuff.”

Aldean then revealed what advice he would give to his younger self upon moving to Nashville. “[I would tell him] this thing is going to be bigger than you ever imagined possible,” he explained. “You’re going to have some ups and downs along the way. Just enjoy it.”

However, Jason admitted that when things really started to happen early on in his music career, he was worried about it all going away. “In the early days, I don’t think I ever took the time to enjoy it and appreciate what I had accomplished. I don’t think that happened until later in my career.”

Despite his early-on worries, Jason Aldean has 26 No. 1 hits and has scored more than 15 billion streams.