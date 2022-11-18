Jason Aldean Teases Duet With Wife Brittany Ahead of Recording New Music

Jason Aldean is one of the best country music singers out there right now but his wife Brittany sure can sing a tune, too. People happened to notice her voice when she auditioned for a turn on American Idol. While she didn’t make it past the Hollywood round, fans of his music wonder if Jason and Brittany will ever duet together. What does Aldean say about a possible number with his wife?

He talked about it during an interview with Audacy’s TC and Dina B at the “Stars & Strings” Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Aldean said that teaming up with his wife is not out of the question. Yet it all comes down to the song for him, Music Mayhem Magazine reports.

Jason Aldean Isn’t Against Teaming Up With His Wife Brittany At All

“Brit’s a great singer,” Aldean said. “It’s one of those things, where, to me, it all comes down to the song. If you find the right song, I think that’s the key. It’s definitely something I’m not opposed to at all if the right thing came along and made sense. I would actually love to get her in the studio and cut some vocals. I don’t think she’s ever done that before, so that would be cool.”

Aldean admits that he might have to nudge her a little bit. “She’d be a little reluctant until she got in there,” he said. “But, I think she’d be great.” It’s not like they haven’t sung together before. They’ve done a duet at a family member’s birthday part in Nashville at The Graduates’ Cross-Eyed Critters animatronic karaoke bar. They sang the Blake Shelton song Lonely Tonight, and that song actually features Ashley Monroe of The Pistol Annies on it.

As for Aldean’s own career, he’s been getting airplay for a double album titled Macon, Georgia. It features 30 tracks on there. He just put the wraps on his Rock ‘n’ Roll Cowboy Tour. That’s named after a song on the Macon half of his record. Now, Aldean peers toward the future and another album collection.

“I feel like making records is a constant thing,” he said in another Audacy interview. “We go out and we tour. And, as soon as we get a break on the tour, that’s our time to go in and start working on an album. So for us, we just wrapped up the tour last weekend, and now I think we’re looking at probably January on going in to start working on the next record. So, it’s kind of a never-ending process.”