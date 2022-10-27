Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Makes It Known She’s His Number One Fan in New Photo

Showing off some love for her husband Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean declared herself as the country music star’s #1 fan in a new Instagram post.

On Wednesday (October 26th), Jason Aldean shared the snapshot of him and Brittany, who was rocking a t-shirt with his face on it. “You look good in my shirt baby!!!!!” Aldean declared. Brittany commented in the section “#1 fan.”

Earlier this week, Jason and Brittany Aldean attended an event for Operation Light Shine, which is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to shining a light of hope into the dark world of human trafficking and child exploitation. Brittany shared some photos of her and Jason at the event.

“We got dressed up last night for the best cause anyone can get behind… protecting children,” Brittany explained in the caption. “Operation Light Shine is more than a charity, it’s a mission to save children from trafficking and exploitation. Stories were told, tears were shed, money was raised, and more people learned what this amazing organization does to save the innocent. Thankful to be a small part of it.”

Jason Aldean’s wife previously launched a Barbie-inspired clothing line in order to combat human trafficking and child exploitation. The inspiration came from the public spat between her and Maren Morris. The duo got into it over what Morris alleged to be transphobic comments from Brittany. At the time, Brittany was thanking her parents for not “changing” her gender. This was when she was going through her tomboy phase. This sparked some push back and eventually, Morris nicknamed Brittany “Insurrection Barbie.”

Jason Aldean’s Wife Said She Advocates For Children Amid Public Feud With Maren Morris

Following the blowup between her and Maren Morris, Jason Aldea’s wife spoke to Tucker Carlson about the backlash she received from her Instagram post. She also declared that she is advocating for children.

“I’m advocating for children,” Brittany stated. “I think the children should be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough. They should have parents that love them and advocate for them, regardless.”

Prior to the interview, Brittany did release the Barbie-inspired line and spoke about the purpose behind it. “Introducing our NEW [Barbie-inspired] line,” Aldean declared. “Through this launch, we will be giving back to and supporting Operation Light Shine in an effort to help fight child exploitation and human trafficking.”

She also noted that her words were completely taken out of context. “Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it.”

Operation Light Shine also thanked the Aldeans for raising funds and awareness for its cause. “Thanks for spending the day with the OLS Team and the Law Enforcement officers on the Nashville INTERCEPT Task Force, ” the post reads. “To learn about our mission to save the most vulnerable. We appreciate you guys from the bottom of our hearts! They are truly helping to give a Voice to the Voiceless.”