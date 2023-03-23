Jason Aldean, Wife Brittany Mark Eighth Anniversary in Touching Post: PHOTOS

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are all hugs and kisses over their eighth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. In a few touching photos, we get a chance to see the Aldeans enjoying their moment. One of the photos appears to come from their wedding ceremony. Jason and Brittany share a sweet photo of them together. Then we see a gift bag from Yves Saint Laurent with a sweet note to go along with it. Let’s take a look and see these photos from the Aldeans on their special day.

Fans were effusive in their well wishes for the happy couple. Many wished Jason and Brittany a happy anniversary. One fan wrote, “Hope you had a wonderful anniversary!” For her part, Brittany wrote in the caption area, “8 years married and forever to go. Happy Anniversary my love!!!! @jasonaldean”.

Jason Aldean Recalled Getting His Very First Tattoo

Recently, Aldean opened up about his first “really stupid’ tattoo. What is it? As it turns out, it’s a pitbull with glowing eyes. Aldean admitted that he walked into the ink shop, saw something on the wall, and pretty much said he’d take it. All these years later, Aldean now has a sun tattooed over the putbull. “I had no idea what I wanted, but I wanted a tattoo. So I walked in and they had all this stuff on the wall. And I’m like, ‘Give me that one,'” Aldean said on the Bobby Bones Show.

Meanwhile, Jason took time out to protect Brittany from a litany of people who didn’t like her dyeing her dog’s hair. Brittany revealed in an Instagram post that the dog wanted a new look for their daughter Navy’s birthday. What did she get? A blue and purple hairstyle. Brittany also told people that the dye she used was safe for animals. Still, there were people who were not pleased with the pooch’s looks. What did Jason have to say? “I’m just here for the haters comments,” Aldean wrote while adding a popcorn emoji. “They have no idea this dog has lived like a queen and this actually suits [her] perfectly.”

Have you ever been at a bar when one of your favorite musicians gets up and performs an impromptu number? Well, if you were in Florida earlier this year, then you might have seen Aldean at a tiki bar. He decided to join up with Ricky Young and do a Brooks and Dunn song, Neon Moon. All the action went down at Tiki 52 Bar & Grill in Tequesta, Florida. Brittany was there, too. She and Jason slow-danced as Ricky covered Morgan Wallen’s Sand in My Boots later in the evening.