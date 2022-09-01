Jason Aldean’s Longtime Publicity Team Parts Ways Following Brittany Aldean’s Controversial Comments

Jason Aldean’s long-time publicity team dropped him as a client Thursday, days after the country star’s wife posted comments on social media that some viewed as transphobic.

Officials with The GreenRoom, which represents some of the biggest stars in country music, issued a statement to Billboard confirming that they’d dropped Jason Aldean, a long-time client.

“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus,” said company co-owner Tyne Parrish. “So we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason. We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

Within the last week, Brittany Aldean, Jason’s wife, got into a social media scuffle with two country music stars — Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope.

It started when Brittany Aldean posted an Instagram reel as she did a before and after while applying her makeup. She captioned the reel: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Pope tweeted: “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Then Morris replied to Pope: “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Jason and Brittany Aldean have two children together, Memphis and Navy. And in another social media post, she wrote: “Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care,’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can do protect their innocence. The other day Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat. They’re children,”

Jason Aldean stayed mostly out of the exchange of social media comments. But he did refer to Brittany as “MY Barbie” on an Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Brittany Aldean announced that she was coming out with Barbie-inspired merchandise with her conservative-themed clothing line. The T-shirts and sweatshirts say “Don’t Tread On Our Kids.” She wrote on social media:

“Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week. Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it.” She added she was donating some of the proceeds to Operation Light Shine.

The GreenRoom has done publicity for Jason Aldean for much of his career. They also represent Dirkx Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Lady A.






