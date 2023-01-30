Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Devastates Fans With New Instagram Announcement

Bad news from Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany. The country music superstar’s significant other took to Instagram to announce that she was officially closing down her clip-in hair extension line.

While on the Xo Britt Aldean Instagram account, Jason Aldean’s wife revealed that by the end of January, the her clip-in extension inventory will be completely sold out. “All good things must come to an end! Being able to partner with [Harper Ellis Hair] and provide you with salon-quality hair for the past two years has been a dream,” Brittany shared.

Aldean then wrote that orders will be fulfilled and shipped until January 31st. “And to all of you who poured your love and support into the Xo Britt brand… I love you and am so grateful for you! Sending you all so much love always!”

Brittany announced the clip-in hair extension line in January 2021. “I am SO excited to finally reveal that I am launching my very own clip-in hair extensions line!” Aldean wrote. The website, Xo Britt Aldean, reveals that the clip-in extensions were available in 16” and 22” lengths with 11 colors. Aldean and her team also designed a “total #hairgorls” clip-in ponytail. The brand also offered individual clip-in extensions piece so that customers may mix and match the colors.

“You deserve instant volume, length, and confidence,” Aldean wrote on the website. “I hope this hair inspires the beauty icon that already lives in you!”

When asked by a fan why she was shutting down the clip-on hair extension line, Jason Aldean’s wife reassured the fan that something big is coming. “You never know what’s to come!” Brittany wrote with a wink emoji. She then added, “We SO appreciate your support!”

Jason Aldean’s Wife Opened Up About Starting Her Own Clip-In Hair Extension

While promoting her clip-in hair extension line, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany spoke about what inspired the new line. “I’ve always trusted my stylists to take care of my hair, and I want everyone to get that same amazing advice as well,” Brittany stated in a press release. “But from the comfort of your own home.”

As she reflected on the 2020 and struggles everyone faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, Brittany said she wants everyone to wear the clip-ins to “gain back” the confidences they may have lost. “I truly want you all to feel like a beauty icon,” she declared.

Aldean’s decision to close up her clip-in hair extension comes less than two months after she took aim at Balenciaga’s recent controversy. The fashion brand was criticized for featuring child models posing with bondage-themed teddy bean bags for its holiday campaign. “It’s trash day, Balenciaga,” Aldean announced in an Instagram post. She was seen carrying a bag of Balenciaga clothing. Jason Aldean responded to his wife’s post also by writing, “Show em how to ‘walk the walk’ babe!”