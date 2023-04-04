Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Says She Didn’t Watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards

After being noticeably absent from the 2023 CMT Music Awards, social media followers of Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany sought her opinion after the big country music event.

In a recent Instagram post, which featured her hugging her and Aldean’s son Memphis, Brittany was asked for her opinion on the award show, which featured Kelsea Ballerini performing her single If You Go, I’m Goin’ Down Too with drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Just over here waiting on your thoughts on CMT Awards,” one social media user commented on the post. To which, Jason Aldean’s wife answered, “Didn’t watch” with a heart emoji.

Along with Brittany, some of her followers said they either didn’t watch or had to stop watching mid-way through. “I watched halfway through!” one fan wrote. “Never again. Definitely not the views of most real country artists!!”

Another follower of Jason Aldean’s wife wrote, “Turned it off when [Kelsea] sang with [drag queens]. Should have never turned it on. It was a s— show. No wonder the real country artists were absent!”

Brittany has been an outspoken critic of the transgender community in recent years. Last August, she was slammed as “transphobic” after making comments about “changing” gender. “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phrase,” she wrote at the time in an Instagram post. “I love this girly life.”

For his part, Jason Aldean commented on the post by agreeing with his wife. “I’m glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”

The comments sparked a war of words between Brittany and fellow country artist Maren Morris.

Following the blow-up over her “tomboy phase” post, Jason Aldean’s significant other stated that the video and her comments were taken out of context. She also claimed that she was “advocating for children.”

While speaking to Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, Brittany admitted she was actually surprised to receive any type of backlash over the social media post. “I’m advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age.”

Jason Aldean’s wife also said that children are just not mature enough to make body-altering decisions. “They should have parents that love them and advocate for them, regardless.”

Brittany then shared she received “so much support” from people with children over the comments. “People are entitled to their opinions,” she said about those who disagree with her. “But that’s just it — we as conservatives have a very hard time having an opinion, especially in society today It’s very, very sad, but [I’ve had] a lot of support within Nashville and just friends and family, for sure.”