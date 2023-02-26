Jason Aldean’s Wife Gives Sneak Peek at Their ‘Funky’ Nashville Mansion

Jason Aldean has officially moved into their new Nashville mansion, and his wife Brittany recently gave fans a peek at the “funky” home on Instagram.

Brittany took to her stories this week to showcase some of her favorite things so far. As she explained, each room has a theme. For example, the living room is a tribute to Elvis Presley, and she noted that there is room for Dolly Parton and Otis Redding, as well.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

To bring the King of Rock into her living room, Brittany purchased two massive, leopard print chairs, which you can see on Taste of Country.

“Pictures don’t do it justice,” she said of the statement pieces. “These chairs, they just deserve such a moment. Funky, I know. But guys, this is our Elvis room.”

The living room also includes a painting of Elvis that hangs over a retro, marble-topped bar.

She then gave everyone a look at her and Jason’s daughter’s room, which features a huge painted portrait of the girls, Memphis and Navy.

Brittany Aldean also showcased her stunning modernized art deco bathroom as well. One wall is covered in colorful and intricate tilework that sits behind a marble sink. Exposed copper pipes set off the look, and they’re matched with a bezzled copper-framed mirror and tear-dropped-shaped copper light fixtures.

Brittany and Jason Aldean ‘Love Real Estate Investments’

Jason Aldean and his wife built the house from the ground up after buying a plot of land in Music City around a year ago. When they moved into it, they left another lavish home they custom-built just three years ago that’s rumored to be about 20,000 sqft. They have not shared if they will sell their former home.

In recent years, the family has bought and sold a few properties, including an 8,900-square-foot home for $7 million and a 4,000-square-foot home, called Blackjack Ridge Farm, in Centerville, Tennessee for $4.6 million in 2017, according to Taste of Country.

In her stories, Brittany admitted that buying and building has become a passion project for them. And that’s why they’ve made so many moves in recent years.

“We actually love real estate investments if you guys haven’t noticed,” she said. “We love moving and creating new spaces and remodeling homes and stuff.”

The Aldeans also have at least two vacation homes, one in Florida and the other in Turks and Caicos. However, they haven’t visited the latter for two years due to COVID-19 vaccine restrictions.











