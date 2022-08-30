Jason Aldean’s Wife Receives Support From Country Star Raelynn After ‘Tomboy Phase’ Comments

It’s not often that we see Jason Aldean‘s wife Brittany taking center stage on social media instead of her husband. However, after sharing what some believe to be transphobic comments about her “tomboy phase” on Instagram earlier this month, the 33-year-old beauty industry entrepreneur has been cast into the limelight.

Since sharing the post, several country music stars have spoken out against the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer’s wife. A few of those stars include Cassadee Pope, Marren Morris, and, less obviously, Kacey Musgraves. On the other hand, several other celebrities have shown their support for Brittany Aldean following her early August post. And that includes a fourth country music star—RaeLynn.

According to Fox News, RaeLynn took to Instagram Stories amid the ongoing feud with a new group selfie. The photo shows herself, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany, and conservative talk show host Candace Owens. RaeLynn captioned the photo, “Mama bears for life.”

RaeLynn’s post came as Brittany Aldean fired back at Marren Morris and Cassadee Pope. In a scathing post, she wrote, “Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. The other day, Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children.”

Morris caught a lot of flack from Brittany Aldean as well as other conservative country music fans for her critique. After labeling Aldean “Insurrection Barbie,” fans claimed the artist’s critique and her views function as a ploy to sell albums.

Jason Aldean’s Wife Refuses to Keep Silent Amid Feud

It will be interesting to see how Brittany Aldean’s controversial Instagram post affects Jason Aldean’s career and reputation. Or, if it even has any effect at all. Nevertheless, despite any potential repercussions, the country singer’s wife has vowed not to remain silent amid the ongoing feud.

The other day, Jason Aldean’s wife re-shared a post from a Tennessee politician that read, “If you are silent about your beliefs because you’re worried someone will be offended, then your beliefs are not that important to you but rather what people think about you is.”

The quote further read, “When you stand up for what’s right and what’s true, you will receive both hate and love, but everyone will know what you’re fighting for.”

In sharing the post, Brittany Aldean targeted parents who typically lean more liberal. She said, “Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions.”