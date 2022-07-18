Jason Boland & The Stragglers To Perform at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The temperatures continue to climb and summer is in full swing. For thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts across the country, that can only mean one thing: Sturgis is right around the corner. This year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off on August 5th and will have ten days and nights of bikes, brews, brotherhood, and more bands than you can shake a stick at. Recently, we learned that Jason Boland & The Stragglers will play Sturgis this year.

The Sturgis Rally’s official Instagram account announced that Jason Boland & The Stragglers’ appearance at the rally yesterday afternoon. According to the rally’s official website, this year will be jam-packed with a massive and eclectic lineup of entertainers. They’ll have acts like Snoop Dogg, Aaron Lewis, Blackberry Smoke, and many more.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers: From Oklahoma to the Black Hills

If you love good country music and are on the fence about going to Sturgis, this should make the choice a little easier. Jason Boland & The Stragglers are among the best bands to come out of Oklahoma. Sonically, they’re a straightforward Red Dirt band. There is plenty of fiddle, pedal steel, and electric guitar to make any fan of rowdy country music happy. Then, there’s the strong rhythm section that will compel your feet to dance. However, that’s just scratching the surface.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers have never been a “normal” country band. Boland’s lyrics tend to subvert the expectations of genre fans. For instance, in the song “Jesus and Ruger” Boland sings “My chakras are blocked/ But I’m learning tai chi. / So pitch what you’re selling/ And then leave me be.”

In their most recent release, The Light Saw Me, Jason Boland & The Stragglers created an album-spanning narrative that included time travel, alien abduction, and existential questions about the human experience.

In short, the band will make you dance, and – if you let them – the lyrics will make you think or take you on a fantastic journey. They’re a great addition to the Sturgis lineup.

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Has the Best Tunes

The rally kicks off on Friday, August 5th, but the music doesn’t start until Saturday, August 6th. The first day of music in the Black Hills will only have two performers and they’re digging deep into 90s nostalgia. West Coast gangsta rap legend Snoop Dogg alongside late-90s alt-rock favorites Buckcherry. It’s a heck of a way to kick off the festivities.

Sunday in Sturgis will apparently be a day of rest. Glam metal greats Slaughter will be the only band to play that day. However, Monday the 8th kicks off a long list of killer bands.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers will share Sturgis’ sonic space with an eclectic mix of performers. Rob Zombie, LOCASH, Tesla, and Tim Montana will also play that day.

The rest of the week will include Travis Tritt, Blackberry Smoke, John Pardi, Pecos & The Rooftops, Jackyl, and many more.