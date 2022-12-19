Jason and Brittany Aldean Take Lavish Family Vacation To Ski in Colorado

Following his epic Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour, country music superstar Jason Aldean enjoyed some much-needed downtime with his wife Brittany and younger children in Colorado.

In a series of Instagram posts, both Jason and Brittany Aldean shared snapshots of the family’s exciting snowy adventure. Colorado has been a blast,” Jason declared. “But I’m ready to get back home and thaw out.”

Jason Aldean’s wife also shared some pics and even posted a video of the family’s Colorado experience. “Feeling so grateful to be surrounded by friends and family during the holiday season. If you haven’t been to Telluride, it’s a bucket list kinda place.”

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s children seemed to have a lot of fun on the trip. The little ones were seen rocking some skiing equipment and big smiles for their mom’s snaps.

Jason Aldean Recently Spoke About Recording Music With His Wife Brittany

Last month, Jason Aldean opened up on Audacy’s Stars and Strings about what it is like to record music with his wife, Brittany.

“Brit’s a great singer,” Jason Aldean gushed about his wife. “It’s one of those things where, to me, it all comes down to the song. If you find the right song, I think that’s really the key. It’s definitely something I’m not opposed to at all if the right thing came along and made sense.”

Jason Aldean then said that he would love to hear Brittany record a song in the studio. “I don’t think she’s ever done that before,” he continued. “That would be cool. She’d be a little reluctant until she got in there. I think she’d be great.”

Prior to her relationship with Jason Aldean, Brittany actually auditioned for the 11th season of American Idol in 2012. She performed a cover of Joss Stone’s Spoiled and made it to the Hollywood round. However, she was eliminated early on in the competition.

Meanwhile, Jason Aldean previously spoke about wanting to collaborate with fellow country music hitmaker Kane Brown. However, Aldean is still waiting for the right song to come along before even discussing a collaboration.

“It’s all about the song,” Jason Aldean explained about a potential collaboration with Brown. “Kane’s music and my music is really, really different, you know what I mean? So, when he sends a song to me sometimes, it’s just not really what I would normally do… I think it’ll happen at some point when the right thing comes along.”

Aldean has previously teamed up with various music artists over the years. Among his collaborators are Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Eric Church, and Luke Bryan.