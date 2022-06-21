Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce Eight-Night Residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit announce their annual residency at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Tuesday. This year’s run features eight dates in October. The performances include two full weekends. They take place on October 14, 15, 16, 18 and 19. It wraps up October 21, 22 and 23. Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m.

This year’s residency is part of The Ryman’s 130th anniversary celebration.

Jason Isbell first headlined The Ryman on August 17, 2013. The following year, he sold out three shows at the hallowed venue. That began a new tradition that has become a mainstay in the Music City.

In 2015, the residency expanded to four nights. By 2017, it reached a sprawling six nights. That year, the event came just after the death of one of Isbell’s heroes, Tom Petty. Each night, he performed a different Petty cover to honor his memory. Among the tracks included were “American Girl,” “Refugee,” “Room at the Top,” “You Wreck Me” and “Listen to Her Heart.”

In 2018, he repeated the six night run, releasing his album, Live from The Ryman, to commemorate the occasion. The run expanded to seven shows in 2019, and when it returned following the pandemic in 2021, it moved to eight shows.

The final date of the 2022 run will be the 40th show that the Alabama native has headlined at Ryman Auditorium.

Jason Isbell’s Opening Acts for the Ryman Run

Support for each date on the 2022 Ryman run was also announced. On October 14, he’ll be joined by Peter One. Grace Group Gospel Choir opens the October 15 show. Sunday, October 16 will feature Vagabon.

The mid-week support comes from Kevin Kaarl on October 18 and Leyla McCalla on October 19. The final weekend features Isbell’s wife, Amanda Shires, on October 21, Hermanos Gutierrez on October 22 and Cimafunk on October 23. Shires has performed with her band for at least one show each year. Jason Isbell has traditionally used the platform to give a massive audience to up-and-coming artists on the remaining dates.

On the Road to The Ryman

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit are on the road all summer. They’ll join Willie Nelson & Family for several performances along the way, including a big one at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Tex. on July 4. Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, Steve Earle & the Dukes and Asleep at the Wheel are also part of Willie’s annual party.

Another big one for the band this summer is at Palomino Festival in Pasadena, Calif. on July 9. Willie is at that one, too, as are Kacey Musgraves and Turnpike Troubadours, among others. Check out all of the 2022 dates for Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at their website.