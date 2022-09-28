jason-isbell-announces-2023-tour-dates

As they prepare for their big homecoming festival in Muscle Shoals, Ala., Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit is looking ahead to 2023. The band announced a new string of dates across Florida and a few in the Midwest in the new year. The run hits a few smaller markets. Check out the dates on the second slide below.

The run kicks off in Orlando, Fla. on January 19. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit hit four cities in the Sunshine State, including Clearwater, Hollywood and Ft. Myers. They’ll swing through the lower part of their home state, playing a show at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile, Ala. on January 25. Then, they’re off to Indiana for three shows. There are stops in Evansville, Shipshewana and Nashville, Ind. They’ll squeeze Saginaw, Mich. in the middle of that run. They’ll head to Greensboro, N.C. on February 1. And they’ll wrap with a pair of Kentucky dates in Richmond and Ashland.

The news comes as the band just spent some time in the studio. There’s no word on a release date for a new single or for the full album, but it’s on the way. Perhaps they’ll start breaking out some of these new tracks at some of these new dates. West African duo Peter One will open all dates on the tour. The Florida shows will go on sale on October 7 at 10 a.m. local time. The remaining shows are all on sale this Friday, September 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit Close 2022 With ShoalsFest and The Ryman

Before they reach that run, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit have plenty left on their 2022 calendar. They’ll perform at Mempho Music Festival in Memphis, Tenn. on September 30. Then, they’ll head to their hometown of Muscle Shoals, Ala. for Shoalsfest. It’s a festival that Isbell curates himself. This year’s festival has a ton of local flavor. It features performances from The Wanda Band and Billy Allen & The Pollies. It also features a really unique in-the-round session that will feature Isbell swapping songs and stories with his T.M. Rogers High School friend and massive Nashville songwriter Chris Tompkins. Tompkins penned tracks like “Before He Cheats” for Carrie Underwood and “Cruise” for Florida-Georgia Line. He also co-wrote the new Blake Shelton track “No Body.” John Paul White of The Civil Wars and Gary Nichols also join the round.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit headline Sunday night, while Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats headline Saturday. Amanda Shires, John Moreland, Brittney Spencer and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram are also on the bill. So is legendary Southern rockers Drivin’ N’ Cryin.’

After that, they’ll look to their annual residency at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville later this month. Then, they’ll head to Europe for a run of dates in November. Check out all of the dates on Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit’s calendar and get ticket information at their website.