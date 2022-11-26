Jason Isbell Reveals He Battled Laryngitis During Entire European Tour

Following his recent run in Europe, Jason Isbell revealed that he battled laryngitis the entire time and refused to cancel any of the shows.

In his latest Twitter post on Friday (November 25th), Jason Isbell opened up about the experience. “I had laryngitis on the entire European run we just did,” Isbell explained. “But we didn’t have to cancel any shows so id isn’t want to tell y’all until we’d finished the tour. Sure was a challenge but we still had a great time every night.”

Jason Isbell then tweeted he was on medication while recovering. “I was on steroids so if I ever get into a hall of fame there will likely be an asterisk,” he tweeted.

Fans of Jason Isbell took to the social media platform to share their support after his admission about the illness. “All I can say is ‘thank you for Manchester,’” a fan declared. They also stated that Isbell performed a dream setlist. “Stunning performances from the whole band… My first time seeing you, 3 days before my 50th birthday. Was a night to remember…”

Another fan then stated, “Well you absolutely killed it in Hammersmith. Would never have known! You sounded on great form and I was super grateful for a setlist, courtesy of the great Michael Bethancourt.”

Some fans did warn Jason Isbell of performing with laryngitis in the future. “Careful Jason- you don’t want to make a habit of that! The world needs your voice.”

Among the European cities that Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performed in included Stockholm, Sweden; Oslo, Norway; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; London, UK; and Manchester, UK. Their final stop was on November 19th in Dublin, Ireland.

Jason Isbell Has a Strong Sense of Safety When it Comes to Health Concerns

In December 2021, Jason Isbell opened up about the importance of health and his sense of safety when it comes to staying healthy.

“That’s one of my rules for myself,” Jason Isbell explained to GQ. “That if something’s a little bit frightening, that might be because it’s the right thing to do. A lot of the mistakes I’ve made in my life have been due to not making decisions at all and just letting decisions make themselves.”

Jason Isbell also spoke about his stance on vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic. This included him stating he wanted people to prove they are vaccinated for the virus before attending his shows. “People are shocked when I say something like, ‘I don’t want you to die from coming to my concert,’” he explained. “My therapist tells me it’s very good for me to argue with people on the internet, because then I don’t do that with the people that I actually care about in my home.”