Jason Isbell, Sara Evans Among Country Stars Honoring Leslie Jordan After His Death

Leslie Jordan died on Monday at 67. The beloved actor was driving his car when he suffered an unknown medical emergency, and he crashed the vehicle into a building. Leslie Jordan became a fixture of the Nashville community and the country music world late in his career. The Chattanooga, Tenn. native released a gospel album in 2021. Many country stars paid tribute to him on Monday.

Dammit Leslie Jordan was so wonderful. Heartbreaking. — Jason IsBOO! (@JasonIsbell) October 24, 2022

“Dammit Leslie Jordan was so wonderful. Heartbreaking,” Jason Isbell tweeted.

“What a sad sad day. I recently got to know Leslie and we became fast friends! He was so kind and funny and authentic! We had him as a guest on Closet Chaos and he couldn’t have been more gracious and kind to us! He will be greatly missed! Rest in peace sweet friend,” Sara Evans captioned a photo of herself with Leslie Jordan.

“Thank you for bringing us all so much joy, Leslie. We will meet again on that beautiful shore,” TJ Osborne captioned a photo of himself and Leslie Jordan.

TJ Osborne was one of the many guests on Leslie Jordan’s gospel album. The duo collaborated on a version of “In the Sweet By and By.”

Leslie Jordan Made His Grand Ole Opry Debut in 2021

He stepped into the circle at the show that made country music famous in 2021. The Grand Ole Opry also paid tribute to the late actor.

We were honored to have @thelesliejordan make his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2021. Every time Leslie stepped on our stage, he brought joy with him.



We will miss our friend Leslie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b8hxcAN0r2 — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) October 24, 2022

“We were honored to have Leslie Jordan make his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2021. Every time Leslie stepped on our stage, he brought joy with him. We will miss our friend Leslie,” the Opry captioned a photo of Leslie Jordan’s appearance on its’ stage.

Leslie Jordan radiated joy in a way that was so unique and pure. He was a light in a dark world and will be so missed. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) October 24, 2022

“Leslie Jordan radiated joy in a way that was so unique and pure. He was a light in a dark world and will be so missed,” Margo Price said.

Fellow East Tennessee native Dolly Parton also remembered her friend.

“Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member,” she said. “Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say, ‘Oh, they will be missed,’ but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil’ brother.”

Tributes to the actor continue to pour in from across the country music world and beyond. He became a new kind of star during the pandemic, as he regularly shared stories via his Instagram. He continued sharing his infectious spirit and his music until the day before his untimely death.