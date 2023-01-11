Jay DeMarcus Reveals Thoughts on Rascal Flatts Reuniting Someday

If Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney are down to get Rascal Flatts back together, so is Jay DeMarcus.

The legendary award-winning band reigned as one of the top country music ensembles for over two decades before the members decided to call it quits in 2020. Despite closing the chapter, they announced that they would do one last tour before saying “goodbye.”

However, COVID-19 stopped the tour before it even began. And when the world re-opened, the trio was never able to regroup. But fans are still hoping that Rascal Flatts will pull through in the future, and apparently, so is DeMarcus.

On Jan. 4, the bassist held a live Instagram Q&A, and obviously, several people had questions about the band reuniting. DeMarcus shared that he has never closed the door on the idea.

Currently, the musician is putting all his focus on running Red Street Records and performing with the classic rock band, Generation Radio. But he believes he still has space for Rascal Flatts, and he would like to prove it.

“The answer is, in a perfect world, they both exist together,” DeMarcus said of his old and new projects. “I’ve never picked one over the other. I love doing both. Rascal Flatts is my baby with Joe Don and Gary, we’ve built that from the ground up. It’ll always be a part of who I am, and I live it. I breathe it.”

One Former Rascal Flatts Member is Against a Reunion

However, the chances that we’ll hear Every Day live in concert again are slim. While LeVox has shared that he’d love to go on one last tour, Rooney seems to have washed his hands of the band.

LeVox told PEOPLE that Rascal Flatts split because Rooney decided to retire. And shortly after that decision, he embarked on a still ongoing divorce from his wife of nearly 17 years, Tiffany. And he also found himself in legal trouble to do his battle with addiction. In the fall of 2021, Rooney spent two days in jail for a misdemeanor DUI after running his car into a tree line in Franklin, TN.

According to court documents, Tiffany’s attorneys asked both LeVox and DeMarcus if they would tour again. The questions are for the judge as he considers possible alimony. The musicians testified that they would be willing to go on tour if Rooney was open to the idea. Rooney later responded and “vehemently [denied] that the band has any plans to reunite.”

“The bottom line is that I love my brothers in Rascal Flatts and I want nothing but the best for them,” DeMarcus added during the Q&A. “… Everybody does need a little time away. And I think that if the good Lord is willing, we should get back together someday, and we’ll have a greater appreciation for it, maybe more than we ever did. So, that would be my hope and my prayer.”