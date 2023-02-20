Jelly Roll Announces Headlining ‘Backroad Baptism Tour’ With Special Guests Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice & More

Jelly Roll is christening the new year with the announcement of a massive headlining tour. Dubbed the Backroad Baptism Tour, the 44-date trek kicks off on July 28 in Southaven, Mississippi. Addition dates include stops in Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Dallas, Indianapolis, Tampa, and more.

The Roll is bringing along a motley mix of special guests on select dates, including Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf, and Josh Adam Meyers. As previously announced, Jelly Roll will also open several dates as direct support for Eric Church.

Tickets for the Backroad Baptism Tour go on sale on February 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Earlier this year, Jelly Roll topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his debut single, “Son of a Sinner.”

July 28 — Southaven, MS — BankPlus Amphitheater*

July 29 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheater*

July 30 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater*

Aug. 1 — Huntsville, AL — Orion Amphitheater*

Aug. 3 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater+

Aug. 4 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center!

Aug. 5 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater!

Aug. 8 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion!

Aug. 9 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 11 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live>

Aug. 12 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach>

Aug. 15 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake<

Aug. 17 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theater<

Aug. 18 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater<

Aug. 19 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre>

Aug. 22 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center*

Aug. 24 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP*

Aug. 25 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center>

Aug. 26 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center>

Aug. 29 — Lubbock, TX — United Supermarket Arena#

Aug. 30 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater#

Tour Dates Continued

Sept. 1 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena#

Sept. 2 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre#

Sept. 3 — Greenwood Village, CO — Fiddler’s Green<~

Sept. 5 —Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena at The Monument*

Sept. 6 — Bozeman, MT — Brick Breeden Fieldhouse*

Sept. 12 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Sept. 14 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion$

Sept. 15 — Bakersfield, CA — Mechanics Bank Arena$

Sept. 19 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center>

Sept. 21 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater>

Sept. 22 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^$

Sept. 23 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion$

Sept. 26 — Tupelo, MS — Cadence Bank Arena*

Sept. 28 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center!

Sept. 29 — Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Music Center!

Sept. 30 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center&

Oct. 3 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum*

Oct. 5 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion*

Oct. 6 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum<

Oct. 10 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena<

Oct. 12 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena#

Oct. 13 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena#

Oct. 14 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#

^ On Sale April 14

~ Not a Live Nation Date

* Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, & Josh Adam Meyers

+ Merkules, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

! Elle King, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

> Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

< Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

# Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

$ Three 6 Mafia, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

& Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers