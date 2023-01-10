Jelly Roll, Eddie Vedder and More to Play Tribute Concert for Leslie Jordan at Grand Ole Opry

Leslie Jordan’s musical friends are coming together to celebrate the late actor’s life and career with a special concert at the famed Grand Ole Opry.

The one-night event named Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will hit the circle on February 18. Together, over a dozen performers who were personally connected to Jordan will sing songs and tell cherished stories about their time with him.

Among the musical acts taking the stage will be Jelly Roll, Eddie Vedder, Brothers Osborne, and Ashley McBryde. Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Fancy Hagood, Jake Wesley Rogers, Travis Howard, Danny Myrick, and Maren Morris will also perform.

A few of Leslie Jordan’s close friends will also be in attendance to share memories and reflect on Jordan’s impact on the industry. Those people include Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Leanne Morgan, Max Greenfield, Anthony Mason, Cheyenne Jackson, Margaret Cho, and Robyn Schall.

Leslie Jordan Died on Oct. 24 Following a Car Crash

Leslie Jordan began working on screen in the 1980s and quickly became a sought-after actor thanks to his quick wit and wholesome charm. His most known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace. But he also had memorable roles in The Help, American Horror Story, and Reba. Most recently, he starred in Call Me Kat alongside Bialik.

Near the end of his life, Jordan also broke into the recording industry. In 2021, he dropped his debut gospel album titled Company’s Comin’. Among the tracks are collaborations with legendary singers Tanya Tucker, Chris and Morgane Stapleton, and Brandi Carlile. And shortly before his death, he recorded the country music hit Let it Slide with Blanco Brown and LOCASH.

The actor passed away on October 24, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car crash. He was 67 years old.

Fans can buy presale tickets for the event on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 am CST. The following day at 10 am CST, Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan seats will be available to everyone. Costs run from $79 to $400.

All proceeds from the show will go to the EB Research Partnership, which is a nonprofit organization aiming to cure Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare and sometimes deadly genetic skin disorder that affects children from birth. Jordan had been working with the organization during the last years of his life.

To learn more about the event or grab your seats, head to the Grand Ole Opry website or AXS.com today.