jelly-roll-fans-weigh-in-after-his-recent-update-on-twitter

Following the news that Jelly Roll was taking a break from social media, fans of the country music star weigh in on his decision.

As previously reported, Jelly Roll took to Twitter to announce his social media time out. “I’ll be taking some much needed time off after the Nashville show,” he tweeted. “No phone, no social media. I will be dropping music though.”

I’ll be taking some much needed time off after the nashville show. No phone, no social media . I will be dropping music though — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) November 27, 2022

Jelly Roll fans quickly shared their thoughts on the social media platform, encouraging and supporting his decision. “Jelly roll listen man you been working hard to make a living for yourself,” one fan wrote. “[You’re] not on the same side tracks anymore. You can afford to rest some it’s time for self love and care and to see the family. My man I want enjoy every bit is it that’s a little moments in life.”

Another fan declared, “Keep dropping music! As a fan of multiple genres of music, I appreciate the range of your talent! Hip-hop, country, and rock all rolled up into one dude who has the range to move people with every type of music. Keep killing it!”

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll remains on the road until his Bridgestone Arena performance in Nashville on December 9th. He will be at the Celeste Center in Columbus, Ohio on December 2nd and at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida on December 7th.

Jelly Roll Opens Up About Working With Brantley Gilbert & Other Country Music Artists

While speaking to Entertainment Focus in June 2022, Jelly Roll spoke about working alongside fellow country music hitmaker Brantley Gilbert.

“Brantley called me and said, ‘Listen, dude, I know you are getting famous for this singing thing but I got a song that I want you to rap on.’” Jelly Roll recalled. “I was, like, ‘Yes sir, Mr. Brantley Gilbert, whatever you say!’”

Jelly Roll then shared that he and Gilbert were talking about doing an EP together and have been writing a few songs together. “I got a couple of tracks that, God willing, he’ll end up cutting for his next record and I think I have a couple that we wrote that might end up on my next record too. The more that happens, the more that I think we should just put out a joint project. In Hip-Hop, it’s no weird thing that two rappers would come together and put out a 6 song project as a one-off. Rock music, that happens too.”

Jelly Roll further spoke about teaming up with other country music artists in the future. “I would love to see an album featuring Jelly Roll, Ernest, HARDY and Morgan Wallen – like one of the old Outlaw projects from the 70s and 80s, you know? We’ve been to the golf course a few times together and we’re a hell of a foursome – I consider that my crew, but we need to get in a room – I told HARDY that just the other day.”