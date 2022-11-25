Jelly Roll Fires Major Shot at Travis Tritt Over His Take on Mixing ‘Country With Rap’

Jelly Roll and Travis Tritt have an artistic difference of opinion, and Jelly Roll isn’t scared to call Tritt out on it.

Earlier this week, ’90s country legend Tritt took to Twitter to air his frustrations with the current trend where artists are blending country music and rap. According to him, we should “always remember” that when you mix the two, “you get crap.”

His words caused some frustration with his fans who claimed that several major country singers, such as Tim McGraw and Billy Ray Cyrus, have successfully collaborated with rappers. And when Jelly Roll caught wind of the tweet, he had some words for his fellow star, too.

This is not a good look for you Travis. Your a legend , don’t tweet on ambien any more please sir. Friendly reminder that Devil went to Georgia was not practically a rap song. So was Boy Named Sue by Johnny Cash. I could name so many more. Love you Travis but this is WRONG. https://t.co/chZfY26cUF — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) November 22, 2022

“This is not a good look for you Travis,” he commented on the original post. “[You’re] a legend. Don’t tweet on Ambien anymore please sir. Friendly reminder that Devil went to Georgia was not practically a rap song. So was Boy Named Sue by Johnny Cash. I could name so many more. Love you Travis but this is WRONG.”

Country Fans are Split Between Jelly Roll and Travis Tritt’s Stances

Several fans joined in to support Jelly Roll’s stance. The artist, also known as Jason DeFord, made himself famous by mixing the two genres. And many people recognized that there was a time when people told Tritt that his own songs were veering too far from classic country.

“You are correct,” @AerynBoleyn replied. “But several decades ago, it was Travis’ music that people were saying wasn’t “country” enough. Funny how he is on the opposite side now. Music evolves, even country music.”

“Travis Tritt was awesome in his younger days, but even he wasn’t country. Classic country has been gone for decades,” @DanaManley50 added. “Music is what you make that people feel down to their soul. Travis did that with Anymore. You have done that with many songs.”

The comments proved that many people stand with Tritt’s sentiment, though. Some people disagreed that the old school hits like Devil Went Down to Georgia classified as rap. And a few others claimed that mixing rap and country was actually hurting the industry and taking attention away from Nashville.

Some people even insinuated that true country legends would be rolling in their graves if they hear what artists were doing to the genre. And they guessed that if Jelly Roll had the opportunity to share his own work with said legends, he’d probably have a change of heart.

“I can’t imagine you’d be totally comfortable performing your country rap in front of Waylon, Johnny, Merle, George, or Hank just to name a few,” wrote @jayharrus. ” Nashville has sold its soul for money.”