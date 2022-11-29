jelly-roll-gives-new-update-for-fans-on-twitter

Over the weekend, country music hitmaker Jelly Roll took to his Twitter account to announce he is taking a break from social media.

In the tweet, Jelly Roll declared, “I’ll be taking some much needed time off after the Nashville show. No phone, no social media. I will be dropping music though.”

I’ll be taking some much needed time off after the nashville show. No phone, no social media . I will be dropping music though — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) November 27, 2022

Jelly Roll’s break from social media comes days after he called out Travis Tritt for a comment he made about mixing country music and rap. Tritt stated that music fans should “always remember” that when mixing the two genres, the sound isn’t what he likes. “You get crap,” Tritt stated.

Not having any of Tritt’s negativity, Jelly Roll responded, “This is not a good look for you Travis. [You’re] a legend. Don’t tweet on Ambien anymore please sir. Friendly reminder that Devil went to Georgia was not practically a rap song. So was Boy Named Sue by Johnny Cash. I could name so many more. Love you Travis but this is WRONG.”

Jelly Roll fans also shared the same opinion towards Tritt. “I grew up on old school country and old school Hip-hop. I love it when barriers are broken. Because, then those rap artists fans become country music fans. It’s about music and breaking stereotypes that country music is only inclusive.”

Another fan added, “My husband has been a fan of yours for years and all it took was son of a sinner to rope this country loving girl in! You are perfectly meshing the styles together.”

Jelly Roll Recently Spoke About Mental Health Struggles

While speaking to Audacy’s Katie Neal earlier this fall, Jelly Roll opened up about his struggles with mental health.

“I don’t get to lay and flounder in my selfish thoughts of sadness,” Jelly Roll explained. “It creates purpose. It helps me feel like I’m moving with a purpose. I woke up, and for no triggered reason, I did not want to get out of bed. ”

However, Jelly Roll admitted he couldn’t pinpoint why he had this feeling. “I just woke up and felt a cloud over my bed. Like the blanket was too heavy to push off of me.”

Jelly Roll also said that once his anxiety sets in, it’s called “unrealistic anxiety” which makes him wonder. “Then the next thing you know, you’re checking your blood pressure for no reason,” he explained. He went on to discuss his depression. “I would have realized that my need for acceptance stemmed from feeling like I wasn’t good enough. I felt like nobody accepted me… When you feel like nobody accepts you, there’s always that one group that will, and it’s always the trouble.”

Jelly Roll went on to add the struggles are constant. “I feel like I might have made some crazy different life decisions if I could have sat down and felt vocal enough to say, ‘Hey, I’m leaning towards this because I don’t feel accepted anywhere else.’”