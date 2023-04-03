Jelly Roll Has the Ultimate Fanboy Moment After Seeing Gwen Stefani on CMT Awards Red Carpet

Country music-infused rapper Jelly Roll was left star-struck on the red carpet at the 2023 CMT Awards when he saw one of his idols. Jelly told Entertainment Tonight that nearly passed out when he spotted Gwen Stefani.

“My second concert ever was No Doubt,” Jelly Roll told the outlet. “We was at an amphitheater, it s**t storm rained. I mean just rain storm, we were mud sliding dancing to ‘Spiderwebs,’ it was awesome.”

Stefani is all set to rock the stage at Sunday’s CMT Awards, and Jelly Roll teased viewers with a sneak peek of her anticipated performance. “I can’t say anything but I can say she looks like Gwen Stefani,” he teased. “What I seen was a real throwback.”

Jelly Roll will also make his first-ever live TV performance at the awards. “This is my first everything,” he explained. “First live TV performance, first TV show performance, first award show nomination, the first time I’ve done anything like this, this is a big night of firsts for me.” The artist is up for three awards: Male Video Of The Year, Male Breakthrough Video Of The Year, and CMT Digital-First Performance Of The Year—all of which recognize his hit song “Son Of A Sinner”.

Jelly Roll is ‘somewhere between nervous and cloud nine’ over the CMT awards

Even with all of the success and accolades, Jelly finds himself getting the jitters. “I’m somewhere between nervous and cloud nine, so I’m just, I’m excited man,” he explained. “It feels so good, it’s like the return of the prodigal son, it’s like finally coming home, man.” On June 2, Jelly Roll will be launching Whitsitt Chapel – his first country album.

Meanwhile, the rapper has other big plans for 2023. Jelly Roll recently told Music Mayhem that he will devote the opening six months of this year to shedding pounds. He also plans to strengthen his well-being before going back on tour. “I’m going to spend the first couple months of the year just focusing on family and health,” he explained. “I lost some weight this year in 2022, but in 2023, I wanna finally conquer the demon. I don’t leave for a big tour until about the middle of the year. So, I plan on taking the first half of the year to tighten the album up and get some work in.”

“I got a guy, man,” he said. “I’m [about to] start working with my boy, who owns a gym in Brentwood, and we’re [gonna] start getting after it at the top of the year.” Even before Jelly Roll’s official fitness regimen kicks off in 2023, he and Bunnie appear to already be getting into the swing of things. In fact, we recently got a glimpse of his workout moves via an entertaining TikTok video shared by his wife.