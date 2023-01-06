Jelly Roll Offers Advice to Reality Stars Doing Federal Prison Time

In the last couple of years, Jelly Roll has made a name for himself in the country music world. His single “Son of a Sinner” peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Additionally, he has performed at the Grand Ole Opry alongside Craig Morgan. The former rapper also co-headlined a tour with Koe Wetzel in 2022. Before that, though, his life was much different.

In his earlier music, Jelly Roll did not shy away from his checkered past. He rapped about his addiction issues, multiple incarcerations, and his long stint as a drug dealer in Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood. Now, the artist is on the straight and narrow. He’s a married man and his career continues to reach new heights. However, he won’t forget the hard times that shaped him.

In a recent appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, Jelly Roll leaned on his experience in the penal system to give some advice to a couple of reality TV stars who are doing federal prison time.

Jelly Roll Offers Advice from Experience

Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of Chrisley Knows Best, are heading to federal prison. In June, the court sentenced Todd to 12 years behind bars for bank fraud and tax evasion. Julie received a seven-year sentence on the same charges. The couple will report to a minimum-security prison in Pensacola, Florida on January 17th, according to CMT.

Jelly Roll said that it breaks his heart to see the couple going to prison. “Their faith in God’s going to be the most important thing in that situation,” he said. Then, he offered a little more advice. “Make well of the time. Don’t let the time make well of you – as weird as that sounds. It’s kind of that easy. Go in there and make the best of it.”

The Importance of Being Connected to People on the Outside

Jelly Roll said he’d keep the couple in his prayers and plans to keep in touch with them. “I’ll be writing you letters. You’ll be emailing people and doing business,” he said. Then, he talked a little about the kind of time they would be doing. “They’re in federal prison. They’re going to a luxury camp. They’ll be alright. They’ll be eating steak and sushi and stuff,” he added jokingly. “It won’t be that good, but they’ll probably be in a really, really nice spot. I predict that they will have a big iPad. It still sucks,” he said, more seriously.

Jelly Roll said that he knows how important it is to maintain contact with the people on the outside while incarcerated. “It was real important,” he said reflecting on his time spent behind bars. “Anybody showing they care in that moment is awesome. That’s a moment where you need to feel like people care… I think that’s one thing that the Chrisleys are seeing now, is that people care. I’ve seen a lot of people in the community stand up and rally. You never want to see nobody go to jail. Free the Chrisleys, I’ll be the first to say it.”