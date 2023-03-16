Jelly Roll Pays Homage to Hometown Church With Upcoming Album ‘Whitsitt Chapel’ Due June 2

Jelly Roll announced he will release his new studio album, Whitsitt Chapel, on June 2. The 13-song project takes its moniker from Jelly Roll’s hometown church in Antioch, Tennessee (about 10 miles southeast of Nashville).

The upcoming album, which depicts Whitsitt Chapel Baptist Church on the cover, includes Jelly Roll’s recently released single, “Need a Favor.” The full track list will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This album is about growth and gratitude happening in my life. I wanted to create a project that felt hopeful,” says Jelly Roll. “I believe the worst feeling a person can have is feeling hopeless or worthless. This is therapeutic music. Real music for real people with real problems.”

The announcement of the new album comes on the heels of a breakout year for the 38-year-old. Jelly Roll packed Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with 16,000 fans in December. And he topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in January with “Son of a Sinner.” He will hit the road for a massive tour this summer.

Album art courtesy of BBR Music Group.

Jelly Roll: Backroad Baptism Tour

Later this summer, Jelly Roll will embark on his headlining Backroad Baptism Tour. The 44-date trek kicks off on July 28 in Southaven, Mississippi. Addition dates include stops in Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Dallas, Indianapolis, Tampa, and more.

The Roll is bringing along a motley mix of special guests on select dates, including Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf, and Josh Adam Meyers. As previously announced, Jelly Roll will also open several dates as direct support for Eric Church.

July 28 — Southaven, MS — BankPlus Amphitheater

July 29 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheater

July 30 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 1 — Huntsville, AL — Orion Amphitheater

Aug. 3 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 4 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Aug. 5 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 8 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 9 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 11 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 12 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 15 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 17 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theater

Aug. 18 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 19 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center

Aug. 24 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

Aug. 25 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center

Aug. 26 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Aug. 29 — Lubbock, TX — United Supermarket Arena

Aug. 30 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater