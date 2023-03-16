Jelly Roll Pays Homage to Hometown Church With Upcoming Album ‘Whitsitt Chapel’ Due June 2

Jelly Roll announced he will release his new studio album, Whitsitt Chapel, on June 2. The 13-song project takes its moniker from Jelly Roll’s hometown church in Antioch, Tennessee (about 10 miles southeast of Nashville).
The upcoming album, which depicts Whitsitt Chapel Baptist Church on the cover, includes Jelly Roll’s recently released single, “Need a Favor.” The full track list will be announced in the coming weeks.
“This album is about growth and gratitude happening in my life. I wanted to create a project that felt hopeful,” says Jelly Roll. “I believe the worst feeling a person can have is feeling hopeless or worthless. This is therapeutic music. Real music for real people with real problems.”
The announcement of the new album comes on the heels of a breakout year for the 38-year-old. Jelly Roll packed Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with 16,000 fans in December. And he topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in January with “Son of a Sinner.” He will hit the road for a massive tour this summer.
Jelly Roll: Backroad Baptism Tour
Later this summer, Jelly Roll will embark on his headlining Backroad Baptism Tour. The 44-date trek kicks off on July 28 in Southaven, Mississippi. Addition dates include stops in Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Dallas, Indianapolis, Tampa, and more.
The Roll is bringing along a motley mix of special guests on select dates, including Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf, and Josh Adam Meyers. As previously announced, Jelly Roll will also open several dates as direct support for Eric Church.
- July 28 — Southaven, MS — BankPlus Amphitheater
- July 29 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheater
- July 30 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater
- Aug. 1 — Huntsville, AL — Orion Amphitheater
- Aug. 3 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Aug. 4 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center
- Aug. 5 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Aug. 8 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Aug. 9 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- Aug. 11 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
- Aug. 12 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Aug. 15 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Aug. 17 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theater
- Aug. 18 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Aug. 19 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Aug. 22 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center
- Aug. 24 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP
- Aug. 25 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center
- Aug. 26 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
- Aug. 29 — Lubbock, TX — United Supermarket Arena
- Aug. 30 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater
Tour Dates Continued
- Sept. 1 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sept. 2 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre
- Sept. 3 — Greenwood Village, CO — Fiddler’s Green
- Sept. 5 —Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena at The Monument
- Sept. 6 — Bozeman, MT — Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
- Sept. 12 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Sept. 14 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion
- Sept. 15 — Bakersfield, CA — Mechanics Bank Arena
- Sept. 19 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
- Sept. 21 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Sept. 22 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sept. 23 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sept. 26 — Tupelo, MS — Cadence Bank Arena
- Sept. 28 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
- Sept. 29 — Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Music Center
- Sept. 30 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
- Oct. 3 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum
- Oct. 5 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion
- Oct. 6 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum
- Oct. 10 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena
- Oct. 12 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Oct. 13 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Oct. 14 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre