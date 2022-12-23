Jelly Roll To Play Concert for His Mother’s Nursing Home After She Missed His Nashville Show

This week, Jelly Roll is performing a special, one-of-a-kind concert for one of his biggest fans. Since his mom missed out on his recent Nashville show, he’s coming to her. According to reports, the Tennessee native will perform a private concert for her at the nursing home she’s been staying at this week.

Sadly, his mother couldn’t attend his hometown show since she broke her ankle. According to the “Son of a Sinner” singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, she suffered the injury just before his sold-out concert at Bridgestone’s Arena on Dec. 9.

During the show, he revealed to attendees that several of his family members were there to support him. His wife Bunnie and daughter Bailee Ann even came on stage at one point during the performance. Later, he took to Twitter to announce the one person who wasn’t there to cheer him on.

“She’s been sad she missed the show,” the 38-year-old wrote on Twitter. “So this week I’m going to the nursing home with the guitar and putting on a show.”

If you’ve followed Jelly Roll on his social media, you know his mom means the world to him. As he describes, his mother was raised in East Nashville and played a significant part in keeping him out of trouble as a teenager.

“I remember waking my mother up at 4AM one time running from the police,” he admitted in 2020. “(They) told her they would be there any minute. She hid me under the house and sat at the kitchen table smoking a cigarette cool as a cucumber while the police searched the whole house.”

In addition, he says she’s responsible for instilling in him a love for music and being a good storyteller.

Jelly Roll gives back to his community this Christmas season

Although he didn’t have a perfect past, he used it to his advantage during his creative process. His songs often highlight the low points of his life. Even after spending several years in jail, he’s transformed that pain into healing— something fans undoubtedly appreciate.

Not only does he create meaningful songs but he’s also made it his mission to give back to his loved ones who have been there for him. He even bought his mother a new house to show his gratitude for all that she’s done for him.

In addition, the proceeds from Jelly Roll’s Nashville show went to the local non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The nonprofit works with at-risk, disadvantaged youth in the area.

He also donated a quarter of a million dollars to the program. Later, he revealed plans to construct a recording studio and fund music programs at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center— where he was once incarcerated.