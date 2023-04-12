Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Oak Ridge Boys & More Added to George Jones Tribute Concert, ‘Still Playin’ Possum’

The upcoming George Jones tribute concert—Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones—has added more star power to its lineup, including Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Uncle Kracker, and The Oak Ridge Boys. The new additions join previously announced performers Travis Tritt, Wynonna Judd, Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Tanya Tucker, Tracy Lawrence, Aaron Lewis, Randy Travis and more on April 25 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of George Jones’ death.

County music lost one of its biggest stars when George Jones died on April 26, 2013, at age 81.

“I am so thankful to the loyal fans of country music,” said George’s widow, Nancy Jones. “George’s music still lives on and I am so honored that so many of George’s fellow artists and friends have agreed to come celebrate him. This special night would not be the same without so many people doing what they do best—from the producers of the show to the artists bringing their voices to the fans buying the tickets.”

Tickets are still available.

With more than 140 of his songs reaching the Top 40 (that’s not a typo: 140), George’s musical honors could fill a museum. George Jones earned multiple Grammy Awards, numerous Male Vocalist of the Year Awards (both CMA and ACM), a Nation Medal of Arts in 2002, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, and more. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1992.

Still Playin’ Possum: Full Lineup