Jelly Roll Scores Another Big Win, Sets New ‘Billboard’ Chart Record

I think it is safe to say that 2023 is going to be Jelly Roll’s year. He started with “Son of a Sinner” becoming his first-ever chart-topper on the Country Airplay chart. That was a huge moment for the Nashville-born artist who has been hammering away at the music business for more than a decade. However, that’s not where his chart success stopped.

Jelly Roll broke the record for longest reign on the Billboard Emerging Artist chart. As of the chart dated February 11th, he has sat at the top of that chart for a record-breaking 25 weeks. Before that, NLE Choppa set the record with a 24-week run at the top of the chart in 2019 and 2020.

Breaking Down Jelly Roll’s Chart Success

Moments like these don’t happen in a vacuum. Much like the rest of his career Jelly Roll built his command of the Emerging Artists Chart piece by piece. His singles “Dead Man Walking,” “Son of a Sinner,” “She,” “Need a Favor,” and “Son of the Dirty South” were the building blocks that led to this new record.

“Son of a Sinner” was his first chart-topper on country radio. Currently, his latest single “Need a Favor” is climbing multiple charts. It peaked at number 25 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and number 42 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Additionally, it’s up three spots this week to number 43 on the Country Airplay chart, according to Billboard.

More Is on the Way

This won’t be the last time we talk about Jelly Roll notching another big win. Right now, the Nashville native is making friends all over the country music world. He’s already recorded with Brantley Gilbert and shared the stage with the likes of Riley Green and Craig Morgan. About Jelly, “Famous Friends” singer Chris Young said, “He’s just himself, and he’s welcoming to everyone else, and that’s why you see me, Sam Hunt, and everybody else getting up at his shows and playing with him.”

Recently, Miranda Lambert teased a collaboration with Jelly Roll saying they go together “like biscuits and gravy.”

In short, the big man’s story is just getting started.

What is the Emerging Artists Chart?

The Billboard Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular up-and-coming artists across all genres. It uses the same formula as the publication’s Artist 100 chart which tracks artist activity across multiple charts. Those charts include the Hot 100, Billboard 200, and Social 50.

Artists move out of the Emerging chart when they reach a top 25 entry on the Hot 100 or Billboard 200. Additionally, artists who notch two or more chart-toppers on one of the genre-specific Hot Songs charts or Top Albums charts.