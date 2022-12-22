Jelly Roll Stars in His Wife’s Music Video for Wildly Naughty New Christmas Song

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, released a new, sultry take on a Christmas classic this week.

Bunnie, who hosts the Dumb Blonde podcast, is known for her candid bedroom talk. And Jelly Roll frequently gets involved by joining her for Instagram Q&As on the matter.

This holiday season, they followed suit by rewriting the words to Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas. Bunnie took the lead by sitting down with songwriters David Ray, Kayla Vaughn, and Meme Shahan. Then Jelly Roll and his daughter, Bailee DeFord, joined her for a fun and suggestive music video.

You can watch the video below. But beware, it’s not suitable for work or young ears.

The song, titled Bring Your Package To Me (Christmas Screw), makes it perfectly clear that all Bunnie XO wants for Christmas is a little Jelly Roll, if you catch our drift.

Fans Are Loving the Quirkly Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Video

Bunnie dropped the video on YouTube two weeks ago, and it has since earned 65,000 views and high praise. It opens with the DeFord family sitting around the dinner table on Christmas Day. Jelly Roll asks his wife if she got everything she wanted, and she smiles seductively and says, “Oh, Daddy, I thought you’d never ask.”

Bailee, appropriately grossed out, promptly leaves. And Bunnie then finds a microphone to musically tell Jelly Roll in a voice that fans described as “a combination of Britney Spears and Marilyn Monroe” what she’d like before the night is over. At this point, everyone can probably guess what that something is.

While belting endless innuendos, the former model and actress dances on the dining room table and covers herself in cranberry sauce and lettuce. The entire act is done in jest, of course. It ends with Bunnie realizing the whole show was only a daydream, and she smiles and sweetly tells her husband that he is all she wants for Christmas.

“Best part was the ending where y’all are facing each other with the most genuine smiles and love,” one fan commented

“Literally, my 77-year-old mom follows you and Jelly,” another person added. “She was laughing out loud at this! We just love ya’ll!”

Jelly Roll, also known as Jason DeFord, and Bunnie xo have been married since August 2016. They’ve since taken residence in Nashville, Tennesse, where they’re jointly raising Jason’s 14-year-old daughter.

“Cheers to the third Christmas song from the fabulous Bunnie! I love that you featured the whole family,” a fan added. “Chachi makes me smile. Merry Christmas to you all!”