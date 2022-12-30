Jelly Roll Unleashes on Artists Who Snubbed Him in the Past

Country music has entered a new era. It’s an era that starkly differs from the heyday of the ’90s and early ’00s and is more welcoming toward artists that like to dip their toes into all genres, including pop, rock, and rap. “Son of a Sinner” singer Jason DeFord, professionally known as Jelly Roll, is one of those artists. In recent years, he’s earned a massive fanbase on social media with his unique take on country. However, it hasn’t exactly hit the mark with some industry professionals, even earning criticism from genre icon Travis Tritt. Ahead of 2023, Jelly Roll is looking back on the last few years, unleashing on artists who snubbed him before with a fiery Twitter post.

In late 2021 I reached out to a lot of artist to feature on my album. So many artist and/or their manager turned me down. Fast forward to the end of 2022 and most of these artist have reached out to me in some way or another. Respectfully FUCK EM’ — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) December 28, 2022

In his Wednesday tweet, Jelly Roll reflected, “In late 2021 I reached out to a lot of artist[s] to feature on my album. So many artist[s] and/or their manager[s] turned me down. Fast forward to the end of 2022 and most of these artist[s] have reached out to me in some way or another. Respectfully F—K EM’.”

Jelly Roll’s post split fans in the comments. Some mirrored his attitude as a fan. Others in turn snubbed him for acting in the same way toward other aspiring artists. See what they had to say below.

One fan wrote, “Love it! Good for you [Jelly Roll] big changes are coming to music of all genres, artist[s] are realizing how creative they are, and how they can build creative teams and procedures in the music industry! Thanks for being so REAL.”

Another fan simply added, “I wanna know who so I can unfollow them.”

Others, however, were not so supportive. In contrast, a third follower remarked, “Wow just wow? [Success] turning you into the type people they are. Do better. Pls.”

Jelly Roll Puts on Special Show for His Mother at Her Nursing Home

Despite the success and the backlash he’s faced as a professional, Jelly Roll will always be a proud mama’s boy. Before the Christmas weekend, Jelly Roll headed to Nashville where he put on a sold-out show at the iconic Bridgestone Arena. His mother had originally planned on being there, but the 38-year-old artist revealed after the show that she had broken her ankle just days before. Determined to put a smile on her face, he shared in a Twitter post that he would put on a small show for her at the nursing home where she’s been staying to make up for it.

He wrote at the time, “She’s been sad she missed the show. So this week I’m going to the nursing home with the guitar and putting on a show.”

There’s a reason Jelly Roll shares such a relationship with his mom and it’s because, more than anything, she protected him as a child, keeping him out of trouble with the law. He’s also credited his mom for his love of music and his talent as a good storyteller.