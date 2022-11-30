Jelly Roll’s Latest Tweet Has Fans Pumped

We just celebrated Thanksgiving a few days ago. However, multi-genre artist Jelly Roll delivered fans an early Christmas gift, teasing his new song, “she,” on Twitter. While its message is incredibly raw and emotional, the singer’s Wednesday post had fans pumped.

Taking to Twitter last night, Jelly Roll dropped the link for listeners to stream “she.” “She” is a powerful new song about addiction. Lyrics like, “I wish I would have known/Before she was too far gone” had listeners deep in their feelings. Many of them shared their own emotional reactions to the song in the comments.

“THIS SONG IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!” one of Jelly Roll’s fans gushed. Another said, “Great song bro. Keep up the good work. Love your music man. It’s about time I heard heart and soul in music again. Good job.”

A third Twitter user emotionally responded, “Nothing like balling your eyes out 1st thing in the morning.”

According to The Music Universe, Jelly Roll’s “she” is another track demonstrating what he’s called “therapeutic music.” The outlet states the brand new song is an emotionally truthful ballad that gives listeners a peek into the life of those struggling with addiction as well as a peek into the experiences of that person’s loved ones.

The song packs an even more powerful punch as, in releasing the brand new surefire hit, Jelly Roll partnered up with the national nonprofit organization Shatterproof. Shatterproof consistently works to end the addiction crisis and the devastation wrought by addiction.

Jelly Roll Speaks Out About the Significance of ‘she’

Ahead of its release, Jelly Roll confirmed the powerful message behind “she.” The 37-year-old star said, “‘She’ is about the struggle of addiction. ‘she’ is about talking about the elephant in the room and addressing head on the heroin and fentanyl epidemic that is sweeping the nation.”

The artist added that “she” is also intended to address the pharmaceutical pill problem that is also sweeping the United States, leading to unnecessary deaths day after day.

In releasing the new song, Jelly Roll also spoke about the importance of addressing these kinds of social issues as a multi-genre sensation.

“I feel like it’s an artist’s responsibility to speak for those who sometimes can’t always speak for themselves,” he concluded.

‘Son of a Sinner’ Singer Taking a Break From Social Media

If you were wondering why Jelly Roll’s tweet regarding the drop for “she” was so, well, bland, it’s because he recently decided to take a break from social media.

Earlier this month, Jelly Roll got into an online spat with country music legend Travis Tritt after the ’90s music icon critiqued the younger artist’s decision to meld rap and country. Though Jelly Roll didn’t exactly slam Tritt in a way other artists may have, he did emphasize that he was “wrong” in encouraging a barrier between genres. After addressing Tritt’s claims online, Jelly Roll wrote on Twitter, “I’ll be taking some much needed time off after the nashville show. No phone, no social media. I will be dropping music though.”

Fans shared their support for the artist in the comments.

“Those breaks are needed to recharge,” one person wrote. Another added, “Bro [you’re] a treasure to the common man. Take your time, find your peace, we will be here and ready upon your return.”