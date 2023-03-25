Jelly Rolls Mourns the Loss of Close, ‘Loyal’ Friend

Country music great Jelly Roll just announced the heartbreaking news that one of his closest friends and musical inspirations has passed away.

The 37-year-old singer-rapper took to Instagram today to share that the Nashville area rapper Kusy passed away. Kushy grew up with Jelly Roll. And they relied on each other as they tried to make it in the industry.

“This breaks my heart to have to post,” Jelly Roll wrote alongside a photograph. “In fact, I literally never thought I would ever have to post something like this about one of the best humans I’ve ever met in my life…. standing next to me in this picture is my day 1 family from Antioch.”

In the snapshot, the singer stands with six men. Standing beside him is Kushy. As he explained, Kushy was chasing his aspirations while living in Antioch, TN, which is just outside of downtown Nashville.

“Me and the guys in this picture have been to hell and back together …” he noted.

Jelly Roll Remembers Kushy as Part of his ‘Day 1 Family’

As for Kushy, he and Jelly Roll had a unique bond. The Bottle and Mary Jane artist explained that they went through the trenches together, illuding to Kushy standing by his side as he went through legal troubles as a teen. Then, they both went for their dreams as a support team.

“We were able to take our dream across the country together (multiple times over) Kushy was one of the most talented men I’ve ever bared witness to in my life,” he wrote. “He had the look, the voice, the lyrics, the charisma, and the fashion. (The last time I spoke to him I reminded him that the music business a 10-year grind and he was on year 9 so just be patient )”

Beyond being “an ambassador of everything Antioch” and “a LOYAL friend,” Kushy was also a “loving father.”



“Earlier this week an inspiration to my entire community passed away,” he continued. “My heart hurts for his father, his son, his lady, and the rest of his family. FONZO, Quani, and the rest of my family just know my heart hurts for y’all the most. Watching your group lose Slink, Mondo, Nate, and Now Kushy breaks my heart for y’all.”

Jelly Roll did not share the details surrounding his friend’s death.

“I pray y’all keep the prime star brand and movement alive in their honor and be the LEGENDS y’all were born to be,” he concluded.