Jenna Paulette: 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter

Texas native Jenna Paulette has been kicking up plenty of dust since moving to Music City in 2015. In addition to signing a publishing deal with Sea Gayle Music in 2021, Jenna earned a spot among CMT’s Next Women of Country in 2022, as well as opening gigs for Aaron Watson, Parmalee, Clay Walker and more.

On March 31, Jenna put her twangy Texas cowgirl roots on full display by releasing her debut album, The Girl I Was. The 16-track project features 13 songs Jenna co-penned with some of Nashville’s top tunesmiths, including Rhett Akins, Jessie Jo Dillon, Will Bundy, and more.

On the heels of releasing her debut album, Jenna Paulette sat down with Outsider to reveal the 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter.

1. ‘Laughed Until We Cried’ – Jason Aldean (written by Ashley Gorley, Kelley Lovelace)

Jenna Paulette: This song in one that made me start looking up who the songwriters were. It helped me understand that there are entire careers where people write songs for a living. This song in particular moved me to my core. It was real, it cut to the core of emotion with lyric and melody. And the story line is so powerful. I started analyzing every song Ashley Gorley wrote after hearing it. It’s what made me want to be a songwriter and not just an artist.

2. ‘Jesus Take the Wheel’ – Carrie Underwood (written by Brett James, Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson)

Jenna Paulette: This song probably feels typical coming from a girl my age, but it showed me it’s still okay to sing about Jesus in country music. It showed me that storytelling is the most impactful way to go about singing about God.

3. ‘Wide Open Spaces’ – The Chicks (written by Susan Gibson)

Jenna Paulette: “Wide Open Spaces” made me fall in love with country music because what I was singing was about where I was physically. I was IN wide open spaces on our ranch. I did NEED it. And the shape of a place out West is what made me who I am. It made me think to myself, “This is what I’m supposed to do with my life, sing songs that are real that make girls like me feel everything good about where they are from.”

4. ‘Cowgirls Don’t Cry’ – Brooks & Dunn Feat. Reba (written by Ronnie Dunn, Terry McBride)

Jenna Paulette: I remember hearing this song and feeling it in my soul. I think it and “Amarillo by Morning” intrinsically made me think I wanted to sing cowboy music. And as limiting as I think some people believe that is, it also put artists like George Strait, Reba, and Garth Brooks singing to stadiums night after night. So I learned not to be afraid of it. Authenticity is king—and there is an audience for it.

5. ‘That’s the Way Love Goes’ – Merle Haggard (written by Lefty Frizzell, Sanger D. Shafer)

Jenna Paulette: “That’s the Way Love Goes” by Merle Haggard reminded me that not all songs have to be overly clever or take twists and turns to get to the smartest flip on a hook. They can simply be three chords, a simple melody, plus the truth and be longer lasting and more effective than the smartest song you’ve ever heard.