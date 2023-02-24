Jennifer Nettles Joins Cast of ‘The Exorcist’ in First Installment of New Horror Movies

Jennifer Nettles must think it’s an excellent day for an exorcism. The Sugarland singer-songwriter has joined the cast of The Exorcist. The film will serve as a belated sequel to the original 1973 horror classic, and the launchpad for a planned trilogy of films, Variety reports.

While the particulars of her part have not been disclosed yet, it is understood that Jennifer Nettles holds a “primary role” in The Exorcist. Her presence will add to an already stellar cast composed of Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, and Lidya Jewett. Ellen Burstyn will return as Chris MacNeil from the original 1973 film. This is a role that landed her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 1974 Academy Awards.

Blumhouse and Morgan Creek, in partnership with Universal Studios and Peacock streaming service, are coming together to deliver a new version of the possession storyline. It will be debuting theatrically on October 13th, 2023 as a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the original.

Jennifer Nettles previously worked with the ‘Exorcist’ filmmakers on ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

Jennifer Nettles is a multi-talented performer, encompassing both her exceptional music career and successful acting pursuits. She recently dazzled audiences as Jenna Hunterson in the Broadway musical Waitress.

She’s also had supporting roles in the Oscar-nominated Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet and HBO’s acclaimed show The Righteous Gemstones. Additionally, she has taken on judging duties for TBS’ competition series Go-Big Show. Meanwhile, she is also hosting Fox’s upcoming dating reality program The Farmer Wants A Wife. Nettles first graced Broadway in 2015 as Roxy Hart in Chicago. She is now hard at work on a musical. It’s based on the true story of Giulia Tofana, an infamous poisoner from the 1600s.

Jennifer Nettles has earned an impressive three Grammy awards, including Best Country Song and Performance by a Duo or Group for her song “Stay” with Sugarland. Her collaboration with Bon Jovi on the single “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” also garnered a well-deserved award. She continues to showcase her talent through album releases such as 2019’s EP entitled I Can Do Hard Things and the American standards disc Always Like New. Additionally, she released two solo albums – Playing With Fire and To Celebrate Christmas, alongside Sugerland’s record of country rock staples titled Bigger.

The Exorcist, released in 1973, to date has grossed an incredible $441 million and stunned the horror genre with its narrative of a young girl tormented by demonic forces. To revive this timeless classic for a new generation, David Gordon Green—who already modernized the “Halloween” series—was chosen to direct the initial film of this trilogy. Green wrote the screen story alongside frequent collaborators Scott Teems and Danny McBride.